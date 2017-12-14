Chabad Vermont’s Chanukah events

Chabad Vermont announces several community events to celebrate Chanukah this week.

Public Menorah Lighting in Montpelier today at 5 p.m. on the State House lawn. Followed by refreshments (including latkes and donuts), stories, songs, raffle prizes inside the State House until 7 p.m.

Friday night service and candle lighting at 3:50 p.m. at Chabad of Vermont, 57 South Williams St., Burlington.

Mad Science Chanukah at University Mall on Sunday at 3 p.m. This science show celebrates the occasion with oil, water and fire. Menorah lighting at 4 p.m. with latkes and donuts.

Public Menorah Lighting in Jericho Monday at 6 p.m. at Jericho Center Circle. Latkes and donuts as well.

Chanukah in the Chocolate Factory is Tuesday at 3:30 p.m. at Chabad of Vermont, 57 South Williams Street, Burlington. Chocolate goes from cacao bean to chocolate coin. While it hardens, learn engineering techniques to wire your own electric menorah.

A full holiday guide with information including menorah-lighting tips, children’s activities, cards and recipes at ChabadVT.org.