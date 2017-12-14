First Concert on the Green booked for August

Tickets are on sale now for the first of next summer’s Ben and Jerry’s Concerts on the Green at Shelburne Museum. The Grammy-nominated duo Sylvan Esso will headline the first announced concert for the popular summer outdoor concert series in 2018.

Sylvan Esso’s second album, “What Now,” released this year was nominated for the Best Dance/Electronic Album Grammy. The duo started back in 2013 with their debut eponymous album. They have toured internationally and appeared on “The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon;” their schedule earlier this year brought them to Higher Ground in South Burlington.

The band is a collaboration of Bennington College graduate Amelia Meath and rock bassist and electronic producer Nick Sanborn. Their upcoming tour will have them in Singapore and New Zealand when the Grammys are awarded at the end of January.

The electronic-pop artists are scheduled to play Thursday, Aug. 2 at 7 p.m. at Shelburne Museum. Gate opens at 6 p.m. The concert welcomes all ages. As for pricing, children 12 and under are free. Early bird: $35. General admission: $40, plus $4 day of. More information: highergroundmusic.com.