Rollin “John” Hunter

HINESBURG – John Hunter passed away peacefully on Friday, Dec. 8, 2017, surrounded by his family. John was born April 28, 1939, the oldest child of Charles and Helen Martin, and was a lifelong resident of Hinesburg.

John was a member of the Hinesburg Volunteer Fire Department for 40 years, and was a member of the National Guard 131st Engineers for six years. He was employed by Hinesburg Sand and Gravel, Giroux’s Body Shop, Burlington Grocery, and then retired after a 30-year career at G.S. Blodgett. John was an avid outdoorsman and hunter.

John leaves behind his wife of 57 years, Mary (Zeno) Hunter. He is also survived by his two sons, Howard (Christine) and Todd (Starlene), seven grandchildren, eight greatgrandchildren, three brothers, three sisters, six brothers-in-law, five sisters-in-law, and many nieces, nephews and dear friends.

John’s family would like to thank the staff of the Oncology Department at UVM Medical Center, as well as the staff of the VNA Hospice, who cared for him during his illness.

Funeral arrangements are being handled by Gifford Funeral Home, 22 Depot St., Richmond. A church service will be held at 2 p.m. today (Dec. 14) at Community Alliance Church, 190 Pond Road, Hinesburg. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Hinesburg Fire Department, P.O. Box 12, Hinesburg, VT 05461.