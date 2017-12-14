Sen. Sanders hosts holiday dinners

U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders continues his annual Senior Holiday Dinner tradition with six free dinners planned in Vermont communities.

The Chittenden County dinner will be Sunday at the Hilton, 60 Battery St., Burlington, starting at noon.

“I very much enjoy holding these senior meals each year. We have built this tradition that helps strengthen the bonds of our community during the holiday season,” Sanders said, noting nearly 1,000 Vermonters attended the six holiday meals last year.

Seating is limited so replies are requested. To RSVP and to request transportation, call the Burlington office at 800-339-9834 (toll-free) or 862-0697.