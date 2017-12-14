State announces winter fuel assistance and new rules for underground tanks

Vermont’s Congressional Delegation recently secured $18.9 million dollars in federal funding for the Low-Income Heating Assistance Program. These funds will help 20,000 Vermont households keep warm this winter. Low-income households across Vermont can expect to receive an average of $879 to assist with winter heating costs.

Vermonters filling their heating tanks may have encountered the new rules for aboveground storage tanks that went into effect on Aug. 15. The revised rules require inspections of fuel tanks by Aug. 15, 2020, and offer steps homeowners can take if their tank fails inspection.

The Legislature in 2016 adopted Act 76, requiring the Agency of Natural Resources to establish a mandatory inspection program for aboveground storage tanks. This program defines the inspection criteria and requirements for tagging tanks upon inspection failure, and offers ways to address noncompliant tanks.

The rules were originally adopted to prevent fuel spills like those seen during Tropical Storm Irene, when thousands of gallons of fuel spilled into Vermont’s waterways contaminating numerous businesses and homes.

Repairing a tank on average costs $400 compared with spill cleanup that could cost upwards of $16,000. With an average of 75 spills each year, Vermonters end up paying more than $1 million dollars annually in clean-up costs. The revised rules require an inspection every three years and should help reduce costly cleanups by identifying tanks that are at risk of leaking or tipping over before a spill occurs.

Tanks now will require inspections immediately after a new tank installation, immediately after initial delivery of fuel to a new tank system and prior to the initial delivery of fuel when the tank owner switches fuel carriers. If none of those apply, a tank will need inspection once every three years and when it is removed.

According to state officials, if a tank does not meet inspection requirements, it will be “red-tagged” and it cannot be refilled until it is repaired or replaced.

The Department of Environmental Conservation, the Department of Children and Families and the Vermont Fuel Dealers Association are working together to ensure every Vermonter has access to heating fuel and a safe fuel tank this winter.

If dangerous tanks are encountered in the winter months and need to be red-tagged, fuel companies can work with homeowners to install a temporary tank until the tank is replaced or repaired. A red-tagged tank can also be filled by hand with small amounts of fuel until the dangerous tank can be repaired or replaced.

To review DEC guidance on hand-filling to ensure this process is done safely, visit online at dec.vermont.gov/waste-management/storage-tanks/tank-removal-financial-assistance.

DCF runs the Weatherization Program and has allocated $100,000 to respond to “heating emergency” situations that may result from red-tagged tanks this winter, and has an additional $750,000 available for other types of heating emergencies.

Homeowners seeking financial assistance to help with the cost of fixing or replacing a red-tagged tank, have these options: