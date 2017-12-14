VA Medical Center corrects time for Friday’s town hall in WRJ

The White River Junction VA Medical Center updated information sent out last week about an event scheduled for Friday as a town hall forum with veterans. The event will be held at 10 a.m. The original announcement had an incorrect time listed.

The event is part of a national effort to improve communications with U.S. service veterans.

The meeting is a chance for veterans, family members and others to ask questions and provide feedback to the White River Junction VA leadership team. Members of veteran service organizations, non-governmental organizations, community partners, and the general public are welcome.

The meeting will be held on the VA Hospital campus, 163 Veterans Drive, White River Junction, in Research Building 44.