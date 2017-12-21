Charlotte Fire and Rescue Log

Dec. 9:

3:37 p.m. Charlotte Rescue assisted Shelburne Rescue at a medical call on Aspen Circle and took a patient to the hospital.

5:35 p.m. Charlotte Rescue Paramedic assisted Richmond Rescue at a medical call on Christmas Hill Road in Richmond; Richmond Rescue took a patient to the hospital.

Dec. 11:

7:02 a.m. Charlotte Fire, Rescue, and Vermont State Police responded to a two-car accident on Spear Street; everyone refused transported to the hospital.

8:38 a.m. Charlotte Fire and Rescue responded to a dog stuck in an icy pond. The animal was located and safely removed from the pond.

3:06 p.m. Caller reported a power line down in roadway at Greenbush and E. Thompson’s Point roads. Green Mountain Power was notified and removed the line.

Dec. 12

6:26 a.m. Charlotte Rescue responded to a medical emergency on Greenbush Road and took a patient to the hospital.

11:28 a.m. Charlotte Rescue Paramedic assisted Vergennes Rescue at a medical call on North Street in Vergennes; patient was transported to the hospital by Vergennes Rescue.