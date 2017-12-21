Charlotte resident Whit Smith receives Howard Center Award

Charlotte resident Whit Smith of the law firm Mickenberg, Dunn, Lachs & Smith, PLC, was recently honored by the Howard Center with its 2017 Help is Here award. The honor goes to an individual whose contributions personify Howard Center’s mission and demonstrate a passion for those served by the organization. Smith was selected because of the significant legal support he has provided to organizations that serve individuals with disabilities and their families and those with limited resources, the organization said in a statement.

The award was made at the Howard Center’s annual meeting and celebration at the Shelburne Museum recently. Smith commended the organization for its ongoing work serving people with mental health and substance abuse issues and developmental disabilities. “I am honored to be recognized by an organization that has such a positive impact on our community. Everyday their staff is committed to helping individuals, adults, and families address the challenges they face.”