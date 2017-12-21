Nephew charged in Charlotte coin and gun theft

By on No Comment

Nicholas L. Bushnell, 25, of Ferrisburgh, is facing charges of petty larceny after a series of thefts from his uncle’s home on Lake Road in Charlotte, Vermont State Police said. Troopers began an investigation Oct. 16 into a burglary complaint at the home of Thomas Larson, 70, in Charlotte, Cpl. Andrew Leise said.

The investigation revealed coins and guns were systematically stolen from the victim’s residence over a couple months, Leise said. Through investigation and interviews, police said they determined that a family member was responsible.

On Tuesday, the Chittenden County State’s Attorney’s Office ordered Bushnell cited into court for petty larceny with an appearance scheduled in Vermont Superior Court on Jan. 23.

Nephew charged in Charlotte coin and gun theft added by on
View all posts by The Citizen →

Leave a Reply

Shelburne News requires that you use your full name, along with a valid email address. Your email address will not be published, shared, or used for promotional purposes. Please see our guidelines for posting for full details.