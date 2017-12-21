Thanks to volunteers for Wreaths Across America — Col. A. M. Faxon Jr.

The Vermont Veterans’ Home would like to thank their fellow residents of Bennington and the surrounding area for participating in this year’s National Wreaths Across America Day at the Vermont Veterans’ Home. Each December, the event mission of “Remember, Honor and Teach” is continued through a day of wreath-laying ceremonies at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia, as well as at over 1,100 additional locations in all 50 states, at sea, and abroad.

This year the day was once again cold, windy, and snowing, yet as resilient Vermonters, over 375 of you attended and participated in honoring those who had served our great nation. Incredibly, we had all of the resources necessary to lay a wreath, call out the name, and offer a salute to all of the veterans residing at our Vermont home. Thank you to Amy Maroney for spearheading this amazing and never to be forgotten accomplishment.

Also in attendance were several youth groups, Boy Scouts, Girl Scouts, and church groups. This was our largest turnout ever, and we are extremely grateful for you setting aside time during your busy holiday schedule to join us and participate.

We appreciate our State Reps. Mary Morrissey and Kiah Morris who joined and participated.

You all attended not simply to “decorate graves,” but to commemorate their sacrifice and dedication to these United States and to the cause of everlasting freedom.

A profound thank you to all who attended!

Semper Fidelis

Col. A. M. Faxon Jr.,

Deputy/COO Vermont

Veterans’ Home

Bennington