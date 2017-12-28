Hinesburg Police Log

Dec.17

6:45 p.m. An officer responded to multiple calls about a disabled vehicle parked in a dangerous location on Silver Street. The officer had the vehicle towed.

Dec.18

9:18 a.m. Officers assisted Hinesburg First Response with a medical call.

10 a.m. Police took a report of a hit-and-run accident while a vehicle was parked.

4:08 p.m. An officer on traffic enforcement on Richmond Road stopped a vehicle for excessive speed. The driver, Kylie Lafreniere, 18, of Starksboro, was determined to be driving on a criminally suspended license. She was charged with driving with a suspended license.

3 p.m. An officer took a fraud report in Lyman Meadows.

7 p.m. An officer responded to a vehicle lockout.

8 p.m. An officer responded to St. George to assist Vermont State Police and the Hinesburg First Response with an intoxicated man.

Dec. 19

4:40 p.m. Officers responded to assist Hinesburg First Response with a medical call on Birchwood Drive.

An officer spoke with a resident on Texas Brook concerning a possible trespass issue.

Dec. 20

7:21 a.m. An officer responded to assist Hinesburg First Response with medical call.

10:40 a.m. Officers responded to a residential burglary alarm on Richmond Road.

4:10 p.m. Officers responded to St. George to assist Hinesburg First Response with a medical call.

6:24 p.m. Officers responded to Lyman Meadows for a report of a family fight. One person was taken to detox.

Dec. 22

9:22 a.m. An officer responded to Starksboro for a one-vehicle crash as an agency assist for the Vermont State Police.

9:40 a.m. An officer responded to Starksboro to assist the Vermont State Police for a motor vehicle complaint.

10:16 a.m. An officer responded to Vermont Route 116 and CVU Road for a two-vehicle crash with no injuries.

10:35 a.m. An officer provided traffic control at Richmond and Mechanicsville Roads for a tractor-trailer truck unable to make it up Richmond Road.

2:27 p.m. An officer responded to North Road for a vehicle off the road.

2:45 p.m. An officer responded to a business in the village where a vehicle drove off the edge of the parking lot believing it to be the exit. There were no injuries.

4 p.m. An officer responded to Silver Street for a vehicle unable to make it up a hill. The driver was told to turn around a pick a different route.

6:30 p.m. Officers responded to Silver Street for a vehicle off the road. Traffic control was maintained until a tow truck removed the vehicle.

Dec. 23

7:22 a.m. An officer went to a residence on Weed Road to serve a no trespass notice for South Burlington Police.

7:22 a.m. An officer responded to a business on Farmall Drive for a burglar alarm. Nothing found.

8:03 a.m. An officer conducted and agency assist by attempting to locate the owner of an overturned vehicle that was unoccupied.

12:45 p.m. An officer responded to a truck off the road on Pond Brook Road. There were no injuries.

8:33 p.m. An officer responded to a vehicle off the road on Silver Street with no injuries but the three occupants could not get out of the vehicle.

11:08 p.m. Officers responded to Vermont Route 116 and North Road for a vehicle slide off. There were no injuries.