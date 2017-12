Charlotte artist/architect Ted Montgomery presents a collection of his latest works for display and sale at Shelburne Vineyard starting Jan. 4 and running through March.

Titled “Painting for a Cure,” the exhibit will support the University of Vermont Cancer Center research team headed by Dr. David Krag, of Shelburne.

A reception will be held Jan. 6 from 3 to 5 p.m. at the vineyard. Open to the public.

Montgomery is a founder of the Ten Stones Community in Charlotte where he resides.