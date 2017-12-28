Volunteer Jim Hyde nominated for 2018 Vt. Mentor of the Year Award

Connecting Youth mentor Jim Hyde of Charlotte has been nominated for the 2018 Vermont Mentor of the Year Award for his work at Charlotte Central School and Champlain Valley Union High School. The award is presented each January as part of Mobius’ annual celebration of Vermont Mentoring Month to a candidate nominated by the coordinator of their mentoring program. The award recognizes nominee for both their service as a mentor and for other additional contributions to their program.

Hyde first began mentoring four years ago through the CY program at CCS. When his first mentee, Sam, moved on to attend high school at CVU, Hyde continued to meet with him, while also taking on a second mentee, Noah, in the Charlotte program.

Wendy Bratt, CY mentoring coordinator at Charlotte Central School, nominated Hyde for the award.

“Jim is a mentor who any coordinator would love to have in their program because he sincerely cares about kids and goes the extra mile in all that he does,” Bratt said.

Public voting is open through Thursday, Jan. 4, 2018, and will narrow the field down to three finalists. Other nominees include Laura Isham, Mark Johnson, Lynne Tiballi, Ruth Murphy, Terry Palatino, Arliene Pearson, Meghan Rowe, Wanda Stetson, Patty Stickney and Terri Weinstein. The final award winner will be determined by a selection committee of local mentoring supporters, and Comcast will present the award to the winning mentor at Mobius’ Mentoring Celebration at the Statehouse, an event which will convene more than 100 mentors, mentees, legislators and supporters in Montpelier.

Voters can read the full nominations for each candidate and submit their choice for one of the ten finalists by visiting mobiusmentors.org/Comcast/mentoroftheyear.