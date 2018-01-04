Carpenter Carse Library News

Carpenter-Carse Library in Hinesburg has several events on the January calendar to share:

• Live Music: Song Farmers of Hinesburg Gathering tonight at 6 p.m. If you play an acoustic instrument or just love to sing along to old time, blues, country, and folk music, join the Song Farmers during their monthly jam session. Free.

• Spanish Storytime on Jan. 11 from 9:30 to 10 a.m. Leah Hamilton leads Spanish songs, stories and dances for kids up to age 5.

• Music for Sprouts Ethan Tischler will be at the library for a kids concert at 4 p.m. on Thursday, Jan.11. Free. All ages welcome.

• Book Discussion Group Jan. 16 at 7 p.m. Join avid readers for their discussion of “Lab Girl” by Hope Jahren. Meetings are held at readers’ homes. For more information, including directions, contact Shelli at 482-2269 or goldswei@champlain.edu.

• Local author Bill Schubart visits Jan. 17 at 5:30 p.m. to discuss his newest book, “Lila & Theron.” Discussion will focus on how Vermont’s rural culture has changed in our lifetimes for better and for worse. One theme is the impact a hardscrabble existence forges on the values and cohesion of our small towns and villages. What changes have we seen in our lifetimes? What bodes well, and what bodes ill for America’s rural future?

• Open Globe Succulent Workshop Jan. 20 from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. Terrarium designer Susan Goldstein, founder of local startup Muddy Toes Terrariums, shares secrets of how she plans, sources, and constructs her leafy creations. Make your own open globe succulent terrarium under her watchful eye. $20 materials fee covers everything needed: plants, glass receptacles, sands, sea glass and other accents. No experience required. Limited to 10 participants. Please pre-register. 482-2878 or carpentercarse.org.