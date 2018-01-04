Gov. Scott appoints Randy Brock to the Senate

With an appointment by Gov. Phil Scott, Republican Randy Brock will return to the Vermont State Senate representing the Franklin District.

Brock, who lives in Swanton, replaces Republican Dustin Degree, who stepped down from the Senate last month to take a position in the Scott administration as special assistant to the governor and director of workforce expansion.

No stranger to elected office, Brock served as state auditor for one term (2005-2007). In 2008 he was elected to the Senate and served two terms. Brock was unsuccessful in his bid for governor in 2012, losing to Democrat Peter Shumlin; he most recently ran for lieutenant governor, losing to in 2016 to David Zuckerman. Before he went into politics, Brock worked for Fidelity Investments.

“Randy is a dedicated public servant, and has invaluable experience in the private sector and in the Legislature, which will allow him to hit the ground running next week when we start the second half of the biennium,” Gov. Scott said in a statement. “From my time serving alongside Randy in the Senate, I know he will be a strong advocate for his constituents, and more broadly, for all Vermonters.”

Brock holds degrees from Middlebury College and Yale University. He served in Vietnam as a captain in the Army Military Police Corps and was on the Board of Visitors to the United States Military Academy at West Point.

Brock was one of three candidates Scott considered for the appointment after the Franklin Senate District Republican Committee forwarded nominations.