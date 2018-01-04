Hinesburg Police Log

Dec. 24

4:04 a.m. An officer checked on a business burglar alarm. No problems found.

4:34 p.m. An officer responded to a barking-dog complaint on Mead Farm Road.

5:33 p.m. An officer responded to Shelburne to assist with traffic control at a structure fire.

Dec. 26

4:11 p.m. Police took an accident report from a driver who backed into a tree at a home on Vermont Rt. 116.

9:45 p.m. An officer along with a Richmond Police officer officer responded to a dispute on North Road at the Triple L Mobile Home Park. A man and woman were having a verbal dispute. The man had a friend pick him up and he left.

Dec. 27

10:29 a.m. Police met with an individual who requested assistance with family problems.

1:49 p.m. Police, fire and first response responded to a one-vehicle crash on Hollow Road where a vehicle went off the road and landed upright on top of the frozen creek. The driver was taken to University of Vermont Medical Center.

5:50 p.m. An officer responded to Jiffy Mart for a report of a teenager waiting outside, not dressed for the weather. The teenager said he was waiting for a friend to pick him up. The officer offered to let him wait at the police station or take him home, but the teen declined. A friend came along with a coat and they walked home.

Dec. 28

8:17 a.m. An officer responded to Jourdan Street to remove a box in the road.

12:20 p.m. Officers assisted Hinesburg First Response with a medical call on Upper Access Road.

Dec. 29

7:09 a.m. Officers responded to Champlain Valley Union High School for what turned out to be a false burglar alarm.

10:10 a.m. An officer completed a VIN verification.

1:20 p.m. An officer made a welfare check on a resident on North Road. All was well.

1:52 p.m. Officers assisted Hinesburg First Response with a medical call on Mechanicsville Road.

2:12 p.m. An officer responded to a vehicle off the road on Shelburne Falls Road. There were no injuries.

2:25 p.m. A caller requested assistance regarding a family issue.

8:06 p.m. An officer responded to Piette Meadow Road for a noise complaint regarding a barking dog.

10:15 p.m. A woman came into the station saying she was low on gas. She waited until her father came to follow her to the nearest gas station.

Dec. 30

9:12 a.m. An officer responded to Richmond Road for a vehicle slide-off. There were no injuries.

9:57 a.m. An officer responded to Vermont Rt. 116 for a disabled vehicle in the roadway. The officer waited with the driver for a tow truck.

12:21 p.m. Police responded to Silver Street to help remove horses from the road. They contacted the owner and the animals were returned home.

13:55 p.m. An officer responded to Vermont Rt. 116 to assist with traffic control during a medical emergency.

15:01 p.m. An officer responded to Timber Pond Road for an animal problem.

5:30 p.m. Officers responded to assist Hinesburg Fire with a fire alarm.

7:12 p.m. Police took a report of a minor two-vehicle accident without injuries.

9:55 p.m. A woman came to the office to discuss a problem she was having with another person.