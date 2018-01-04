Irish Heritage Festival looking for some help — Elizabeth O’Dowd

An open letter to the friends of the Burlington Irish Heritage Festival:

The festival is now in its 23rd year. Our festival has had a great run since 1995 and has grown to include a wide variety of mostly free events, showcasing the best of Irish and Irish-American culture over the years.

We would love to make the quarter-century, and that might well depend on your support. We are currently running the festival with a small, loyal board of four or five volunteers, plus occasional help from our many friends as we need them.

What we need now is a few more committed members to join the board. We meet about seven times a year between September and April to plan and debrief, with different responsibilities assigned to everyone. Whatever your talents – organizational or creative – we would welcome them.

This is your chance to help make the Burlington Irish Heritage Festival even better for 2018 and beyond. If you think you can help, please let me know at admin@burlingtonirishheritage.org

Elizabeth O’Dowd

President, Burlington Irish

Heritage Festival