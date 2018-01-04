Singer-historian Radtke brings to life Vermont Civil War Songbook

Classically trained singer and historical researcher Linda Radtke will bring to life pieces from the Vermont Civil War Songbook, a collection of songs and letters from Vermont’s Civil War era in a special program Jan. 11 at the Richmond Free Library.

Sponsored by the Vermont Humanities Council and the Community Senior Center of Bolton, Richmond and Huntington the free program begins at 1:30 p.m. in the library’s Community Room.

Dressed in period costume and accompanied by pianist Arthur Zorn, Radtke will perform and comment on music that Vermonters published and sang in their communities during this historical era.

Her program includes soldiers’ sentimental ballads about their girls back home, as well as satirical and patriotic pieces drawn from the Vermont Historical Society’s collection of sheet music. In addition to presenting songs, Radtke also will read letters from local soldiers, dedicating songs to those from the area who served.

A former Vermont high school teacher for 31 years and an avid Vermont history researcher, Radtke now produces Vermont Public Radio’s VPR Choral Hour. She is a member of Counterpoint, a Vermont professional vocal ensemble, as well as the Oriana Singers, and the Arioso Chamber Ensemble. She also sings with a vocal quartet, Ah! Capella, sponsored by the Vermont Symphony Orchestra, which brings music to Vermont schools.

More information at vermonthumanities.org.