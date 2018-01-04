Vermont Gas goes solar

Courtesy photo

Nearly 100 solar panels were installed on the roof of Vermont Gas’s South Burlington offices this month by Randolph-based company Catamount Solar as part of Vermont Gas efforts to make their company more sustainable. The panels are expected to save the $6,500 every year on electricity costs, as well as contribute to Vermont’s efforts to advance its clean energy goals, according to CEO Don Randall.

