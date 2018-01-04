Vermont Maple Conferences set for Jan. 20 and 27

Vermont’s maple producers will have an opportunity to hear the latest from industry and university maple experts at this year’s Vermont Maple Conference, to be held in Brattleboro and Hyde Park Jan. 20 and 27.

The annual conference is a collaboration between the University of Vermont Extension and the Vermont Maple Sugar Makers Association and will include discussions on maple production, marketing and business management, sugarbush health and climate, and maple regulations. The event is open to producers with any size operation as well as those interested in becoming a sugarmaker.

The Brattleboro conference will be held Jan. 20 at the School for International Training Graduate Institute; the Hyde Park conference is Jan. 27 at Lamoille Union Middle School. Registration opens at 7:30 a.m and is $10 for association members, $40 for non-members, and $5 for students. The programs begin promptly at 8:15 a.m.

To register, go to: vermontmaple.org/maple-conferences.