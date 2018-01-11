Chittenden Family Court seeks volunteer guardians

Chittenden County Assistant Judge Connie Cain Ramsey is hoping local volunteers will consider joining an important program to support children in the court system.

Guardians ad litem are trained, court-appointed community volunteers who look out for the best interest of a child going through the court process. Ramsey said these volunteers make a difference in the lives of abused and neglected children. “National studies have shown that children with a volunteer guardian spend less time in foster care and do better in school than those without one,” she said.

More guardians are needed in both Chittenden County and throughout Vermont.

Individuals interested in learning more about this program may attend an informational meeting on Thursday, Feb. 1, at 11:30 a.m. at Costello Courthouse at 32 Cherry Street, Burlington.

Judges, guardians and the program coordinator for the Chittenden Family Court will make a one-hour presentation on this extremely worthwhile program, Ramsey said.

For further information and to RSVP, contact Ramsey at Connie.Ramsey@vermont.gov.