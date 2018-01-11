Local markets provide more than groceries — Jean Kiedaisch and Johanna White

Thank you to Kayla Collier for her article “New England Co-op buys Shelburne Market, sister stores” in the Dec. 21 issue of The Citizen. The five stores Mike Comeau is selling to the co-op, Associated Grocers of New England, “not only serve the needs of local communities, but also offer a character and products unique to each town,” and won’t change “the associates with whom residents have made personal connections.”

Many in Hinesburg see the same advantages to shopping at Lantman’s. People like Mike Comeau and Brian Busier of Lantman’s are to be applauded for their contributions to our local communities.

These stores are more than suppliers of physical needs such as food, but also a connecting place for people of the town to catch up with each other as news and information is shared in the aisles and over the produce.

Jean Kiedaisch

Johanna White

Hinesburg