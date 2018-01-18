Carpenter Carse Library News

Thank you for your donations!

Library users generously participated in our first annual appeal. Thank you to all who gave to the library in 2017. The donations will help us hit our 2018 goals, including being open more hours, creating a more user-friendly website, and adding a music streaming/downloading service for all patrons. Of course we will continue to also provide contemporary and inspiring materials and programming for patrons of all ages to enjoy. Thank you!

Successful personal care drive

The library collected personal care items for the Hinesburg Food Shelf throughout the month of December. Hundreds of items were collected to benefit neighbors in need.

Tech Time

Did you know the library offers one-on-one technical services? Our IT person can sit down with you for a half hour to help you with any computer or personal-device issues you are having. Maybe you’d like to open an email account, learn a new program, or download an audio book? Tech hours are Thursdays from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Please call the library to reserve a time slot.

Youngsters Story Time

Every Tuesday and Thursday from 9:30-10 a.m. we invite children up to age 5 with their caregivers for age-appropriate stories, movement, songs and snacks in the community room.

Featured recent acquisitions

• Find sunshine at the library. We’ve recently acquired a “happy lamp” and want to share it with you. Find a quiet spot to sit and read with our lamp during these dark winter months.

• Heard about “The Crown” TV series? We’ve got Season One so you can see for yourself what the buzz is all about. Call the library to get on the list.

• Need some ideas for gluten-free cooking? One of our newest subscriptions is “Simply Gluten-Free,” a monthly magazine that is not only beautiful to look at but boasts lots of allergy-free recipes.

More thanks

The following patrons donated books and materials in excellent condition for our library’s collection and various book sales. We thank you! Theora Ward, Marilyn Hinsdale, Kelly Lee, Andy Seaton, Mary Beth Bowman, Colleen Hartwick, Dorothy Stone, Glenelle Wetzel, Tracy Tomasi, Ute Talley, Deborah Goudreau, Marilyn Hinsdale, Kim Redinger, David Peters, Sylvia Geiger, Jan Lyman, Jeff Glover, Miriam Adams, Stuart Hamilton, Rachel Birch, Barbara Schumacher, Jon Trefry, Bruce LaPoint, Carole McCay, Jeff Couture, Lisa Iadanza, Karl Novak, Maxamed Ibrahim, Kate Schubart, Julie Patterson, Elaine Lawson, Sharonlee Trefry, Kathleen LeClair, Tanya Gold, Heather Roberts, Jacqueline Bartelsman, Karen Farnsworth, Melanie Peyser, James Landon, Dakota Siple, Kate Dodge, Jen Bradford, John Penoyar and Deb Kelly.