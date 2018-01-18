Charlotte Police, Fire & Rescue

Dec. 30

4:41 p.m. Charlotte Fire assisted Shelburne Fire at a possible propane leak on Depot Road.

Dec. 31

2:45 a.m. Charlotte Rescue responded to a medical emergency on Thorpe Cove Road and transported a patient to the hospital.

11:30 a.m. Charlotte Fire and Rescue responded to what turned out to be a false fire alarm at Charlotte Children’s Center.

Jan. 1

2:22 p.m. Charlotte Rescue and Paramedic assisted Shelburne Rescue at a medical call at the Wright House. Shelburne took the patient to the hospital.

Jan. 2

2:37 p.m. Charlotte Rescue assisted Vergennes Rescue at a motor vehicle crash at U.S. 7 and Greenbush Road in Ferrisburgh. All involved refused transport to the hospital.

5:38 p.m. Charlotte Rescue responded to a medical emergency on Windswept Lane in Charlotte and took a patient to the hospital.

7:35 p.m. Fire and Rescue responded to water pipe break at Charlotte Central School.

Jan. 3

12:19 a.m. Fire and Rescue responded to a false alarm at Charlotte Central School.

Jan. 4

11:50 a.m. Charlotte Rescue assisted Shelburne Rescue at a medical call on Quail Way and took a patient to the hospital.

12:16 p.m. Charlotte Fire assisted Shelburne Fire at a fire alarm at Wake Robin.

5:48 p.m. Charlotte Fire and Rescue responded to single car crash with injuries on Spear Street and Lime Kiln Road. Vermont State Police was notified. No one was injured.

Jan. 5

10:39 a.m. Charlotte Fire assisted Hinesburg Fire at a residential structure fire on North Road in Hinesburg.

11:35 a.m. Charlotte Rescue assisted Shelburne Rescue at a medical call at the Countryside Motel and too a patient to the hospital.

4:03 p.m. Charlotte Fire and Rescue responded to a two-car accident on Hinesburg Road. Vermont State Police was notified. No one was injured.

6:49 p.m. Charlotte Rescue responded to a medical emergency at Church Hill Road and took a patient to the hospital.