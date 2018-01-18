Energy engineering lessons for Hinesburg students

Hinesburg Community School students and community volunteers participated in a training at NRG Systems in Hinesburg last week. The training was sponsored by a partnership between the Vermont Energy Education Program, NRG Systems, and the school. Over the course of the school year, volunteers will lead three lessons for students in grades K-5 to teach key concepts about sunlight, weather, matter, and electricity through hands-on engineering activities. Laura MacLachlan led volunteers Ryann Estey (left), Callie Comeau, and Lizzy Charney of Hinesburg in a lesson on harnessing the sun’s energy. They observed and compared changes in the states of substances—chocolate, butter and water—from room temperature, to after melting, and then after freezing. Barry King of NRG (right) participates.