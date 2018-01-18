Green Up needs student writers, artists

It may be months before Vermont turns green again, but the folks at Green Up Vermont are getting ready for entries to arrive in their annual student art and writing contests.

Any Vermont student in grades K-12 may enter the annual contests for poster design and writing.

The winning art entry is used on the official Green Up Day posters promoting the statewide cleanup day that falls on the first Saturday in May. This year Vermont will mark its 48th Green Up on May 5.

The poster contest deadline is Jan. 31. Poster entries should be 11×14 inches, created by hand, and must include the words “Green Up Vermont.” The winning designer also receives $250.

Writing entries may be a poem or essay of up to 200 words about Green Up Day and why it is important. That deadline is March 1 and the winner also receives a $250 prize.

Green Up Vermont keeps all entries and has rights for use and reproduction of entries. Entries do not have to be part of a school project.

Details on both contests are online at greenupvermont.org or call 802-229-4586 or 1-800-974-3259 for more information.