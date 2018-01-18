Hands to Honduras volunteers planning each day for February trip

By Linda Gilbert

What will about 50 people have in common in February? Not snow, not ice, not the traditional day job or school day.

Instead, these 50 Hands to Honduras-Tela (H2HT for short) volunteers will share their adventures, skills, achievements and dedication while “doing good” in the warm and inviting community of Tela, Honduras. Volunteers will travel next month for one- or two-week stints as part of the humanitarian mission to provide medical and dental care and other community services.

Day 1: After a year of organizational planning and a complex set of scheduled flights, we will arrive in Honduras wearing our H2HT t-shirts and toting thousands of pounds of suitcases filled with needed supplies and equipment. We’ll leave the airport in rental trucks and vans; drive past banana, sugar cane and palm plantations, terraced mountains, and small barrios and arrive in the tranquil town of Tela, located on the Caribbean Sea. The hotel staff will greet us with fresh fruit drinks and big smiles.

Day 2: Sunday, a day of adventure. Volunteers choose to go via boat to Punta Sal National Park or Miami fishing village with a lagoon boat trip or to Lancetilla Botanical Garden or just spend the day relaxing on the beach. A traditional Teleño dinner and orientation completes this day.

Days forward: Project Reality. Volunteers start their days with a large and varied breakfast in preparation of a full work schedule at various project sites. Off to the Tela Hospital to construct the new mother- baby postpartum wing making rebar columns, mixing cement and laying cement blocks to create the walls.

Off to San Alejo palm plantation to paint the interior and exterior walls of the two classrooms we built last year and help construct two bathrooms at this site.

Other volunteers go to public grade schools where hundreds of students open wide for fluoride applications and toothbrush instruction.

The Global Health Brigade goes to rural pueblos to provide free exams and treatment clinics for women’s health, dental, pediatric, family, audiology, blood pressure and reader glasses.

Other medical professionals will provide assistance at the Tela Hospital in labor and delivery, neonatal and pediatric care. Still others will conduct CPR workshops for police, firefighters, Red Cross and municipal employees. Volunteers seeking lighter fare handle the Giving Project which includes sorting all of the “wish list” items (school, medical, sports, dental supplies) to deliver to appropriate recipients. An especially sweet task is giving hand-knit baby hats to the mothers of the newborns.

Most of the volunteers do not speak Spanish so we partner with the Tela American School where 10th and 11th grade students share their translation skills and work alongside volunteers at all of the projects.

The Hondurans are remarkably resilient, strong, caring and beautiful people. They are very grateful for the H2HT compassion and support.

Many, many, thanks to community members of Shelburne, Charlotte, Hinesburg and others who have so generously donated suitcases, supplies, financial contributions, time, interest and support. This, and the enthusiasm and dedication of truly caring volunteers, is what helps make H2HT a very successful humanitarian effort.

Linda Gilbert is the director of Hands to Honduras-Tela. lindaggilbert@gmail.com.