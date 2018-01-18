Help sought for a vision of the Hinesburg Town Forest

The public is needed in Hinesburg for a creative exercise coming up on Jan. 31 from 6 to 8 p.m. As part of the planning effort for the town forest, public input is needed to help imagine a future town forest and its features and uses.

The upcoming public visioning workshop will have an open-house format, inviting residents to drop in during the two hours at Town Hall.

Hinesburg was selected as one of 10 communities in Vermont to receive a grant from the Vermont Urban & Community Forestry Program. This grant program assists Vermont communities interested in addressing issues and opportunities in the use and stewardship of their town forest.

The town invites the public to share thoughts and ideas as the process kicks off to help explore the range of recreational uses people would like to see in the town forest and to develop a recreational plan in line with community values.