Hinesburg Police, Fire & Rescue

Jan. 7

11:20 a.m. An officer went to Place Road for a welfare check at the request of South Burlington Police Department.

11:49 a.m. An officer helped a resident on Mallard Pond Road who was locked out of his house.

12:08 p.m. Police took a report about a two-vehicle crash that occurred after midnight on Rocky Mountain Lane. There were no injuries.

2:47 p.m. Police assisted transferring property between two people not getting along.

9:20 p.m. An officer responded to Charlotte Road for a vehicle slide off.

Jan. 8

7:29 a.m. An officer responded to Shelburne Falls Road for a disabled vehicle.

1:21 p.m. Police assisted Hinesburg First Response with a medical call in the village.

2:29 p.m. An officer assisted a staff member at Champlain Valley Union High School.

3:25 p.m. Police helped Hinesburg Fire and Hinesburg First Response with a juvenile caught in a tree on Birchwood Lane.

4:15 p.m. Police assisted Hinesburg First Response with a medical call on Anthony Road.

4:50 p.m. Police took a report from a woman who said her purse was taken from her vehicle parked at the post office.

7:48 p.m. An officer responded to Birchwood Drive for a vehicle lockout.

Jan 9

7:19 a.m. An officer responded to Vermont Route 116 and North Road for two vehicles off the road with no reported injuries.

7:20 a.m. Police helped with a vehicle off the road on Silver Street.

10 a.m. An office went to CVU high school to assist Williston Police with a missing juvenile.

12:24 p.m. Officers assisted Hinesburg First Response at a call on Hollow Road.

2:10 pm. An officer went to Shelburne Falls Road to check out a report of a suspicious vehicle reported parked and running. The officer found the missing juvenile reported earlier, and transferred the individual to Williston police.

3:58 p.m. An officer helped with a vehicle off the road on Silver Street.

6:55 p.m. An officer helped with a vehicle broken down on Vermont Route 116 at Place Road West.

10:50 p.m. Officers checked out a report of a possible burglary on Hickory Place, but it was determined there was no sign of forced entry.

Jan. 10

3:38 p.m. An officer doing speed enforcement on Shelburne Falls Road observed a vehicle pass another going 75 miles per hour in a 45 mile per hour zone. The driver was Daniel Caffry, 24 of Shelburne, and he was arrested and charged with excessive speed. He was released on a citation to appear in court.

5:08 p.m. An officer responded to an accidental 911 call on Hillview Terrace.

5:15 p.m. Police checked out a report of an erratic driver on Vermont Route 116 near CVU Road but did not find the vehicle.

10:25 p.m. Police assisted Hinesburg First Response with a medical call on Baldwin Road.

Jan. 11

4:14 p.m. Officers assisted Hinesburg First Response with a medical call at Lyman Meadows.

6:15 p.m. Police took a report from a man who discovered damage on his vehicle.

9 p.m. An officer observed a vehicle nearly run the red light at Commerce Street and exceed the speed limit going northbound. The vehicle was stopped and it was determined that an infant in the vehicle was experiencing a medical problem. An ambulance was requested and the infant was taken to the University of Vermont Medical Center. The father was issued a warning for the violation.

Jan. 12

8:12 a.m. Police went to Hollow Road for a residential burglar alarm, but found no problem.

12:20 p.m. An officer assisted Shelburne police with a possible burglary suspect.

6:23 p.m. Police went to Kelly’s Field for a welfare check and all was well.

5:56 p.m. Officers responded to Birchwood Drive to assist Hinesburg First Response with a medical call.

6:44 p.m. Police helped with a vehicle off the road at Route 116 and Place Road West.

Jan. 13

9:55 a.m. An officer responded to Silver Street for multiple vehicles unable to move on the roadway. The officer assisted one vehicle back on the road and remained on scene until the highway department arrived.

3:10 p.m. A woman came into the department to report fraudulent use of her credit card.