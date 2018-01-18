Megan Brown of Hinesburg was named to the fall 2017 dean’s list at Southern New Hampshire University in Manchester, N.H.

Quincy Chandler of Shelburne was named to the fall 2017 dean’s list at the State University of New York at Potsdam in Potsdam, N.Y.

Alexandra Hameline of Shelburne was named to the fall 2017 dean’s list High Point University in High Point, N.C.

Justin Hameline of Shelburne was named to the fall 2017 dean’s list at Loyola University Chicago in Chicago, Ill.

Emma Griesser of Shelburne was named to the fall 2017 dean’s list at Bucknell University in Lewisburg, Pa.

Anna White of Charlotte was named to the fall 2017 dean’s list at Colby-Sawyer College in New London, N.H.

Clarke Shedd of Shelburne was named to the fall 2017 dean’s list at the University of North Florida in Jacksonville, Fla.