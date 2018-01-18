‘Resilience’ film has Hinesburg screening Jan. 28

State Rep. Bill Lippert will host a showing of the film “Resilience” on Jan. 28 at 1 p.m. at the Carpenter-Carse Library in Hinesburg.

This one-hour documentary launched at the 2016 Sundance Film Festival is based on compelling research that demonstrates that childhood stress leads to a greater the risk of chronic disease, mental illness, violence and being a victim of violence.

Childhood stress can be measured by the number of adverse childhood experiences (called “ACEs” in the film) that a person has experienced. The examples are many: enduring physical, verbal and sexual abuse, physical and emotional neglect; having a family member with mental illness or who is incarcerated or is abusing alcohol or other drugs; witnessing a mother being abused; losing a parent to divorce, separation or death.

Adverse childhood experiences are now understood to be one of the leading causes of many problems from cancer to diabetes, addiction and obesity, to depression. “Resilience” offers a new way of thinking about health and social problems: It’s not a matter of asking “What’s wrong with you?” but instead, “What happened to you?”

The presentation is free and open to the public.