Teacher of the year shares expedition lessons in ‘The Polar Frontier’ talk

Last June, Montpelier Union Elementary School teacher Susan Koch traveled to the Arctic Circle as part of an educational expedition. The 2016 Vermont Teacher of the year spent part of 2017 as a Grosvenor Teacher Fellow and she traveled aboard National Geographic’s Explorer for the arctic educational expedition.

She’s now sharing what she learned about polar bears, reindeer, walruses and more in a talk on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. at the Unitarian Church of Montpelier. Her presentation is called “Images and Impressions from the Polar Frontier,” and Koch will share visuals and stories from her adventure in the beautiful, icy landscape of the polar north.

The presentation is free. Ahead of the event, a vegetarian dinner hosted by Farmhouse Catering starts 6 p.m. Dinner tickets are $20 and advance purchase is strongly recommended as seating is limited.

This talk is the first in the 2018 Clarke Dinner and Lecture Series. The next two will be presented by employees at the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department on the topics of bats and lake sturgeon. Tickets for individual dinners are $20 each. The series of three dinners is available for $50. For tickets, contact Nancy Schulz: SaddleShoes2@gmail.com.