VSAC scholarship Feb. 16 deadline is nearing

The Vermont Student Assistance Corp. reminds high school seniors and returning college students to apply now for any of the 126 scholarships administered by VSAC.

Scholarships – like grants – are financial aid that you do not need to pay back. Scholarships are offered by many different groups, organizations, and even individuals for a variety of achievements by many types of students.

Those administered by VSAC collectively are worth $5.7 million, according to a VSAC statement.

Scholarships are usually competitive, with eligible applicants competing for a limited number of awards.

VSAC scholarships are gathered in a booklet for the 2018–2019 academic year that’s available in a hard copy or online. Students may download a PDF version, order a free print version by mail or request a copy from a high school guidance counselor.

VSAC has online links to complete the unified scholarship application; required transcripts, recommendations or other documentation can be uploaded at the VSAC website.

The deadline for VSAC-assisted scholarships is Feb. 16. For more information, call 888-253-4819 or emailscholarships@vsac.org.

Vermont Student Assistance Corporation is a public, nonprofit agency that serves students in grades 7-12, as well as adults returning to school, by providing education and career planning services, need-based grants, scholarships and education loans.