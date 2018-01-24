Charlotte Fire and Rescue Log

Jan. 6

1:06 p.m. Charlotte Rescue assisted Hinesburg First Response at a medical call on Patricia Place in Hinesburg and transported a patient to the hospital.

1:16 p.m. Charlotte Fire, Rescue and Shelburne Fire responded to a chimney fire on Ferry Road in Charlotte. The fire was extinguished, no reported injuries.

Jan. 7

2:22 p.m. Charlotte Rescue assisted Shelburne Rescue at a motor vehicle crash on Shelburne and Falls Roads. The patient was transported to the hospital by Charlotte Rescue.

Jan. 8

1:21 p.m. Charlotte Rescue assisted Hinesburg First Response at a medical call on Vermont Route 116 and transported a patient to the hospital.

Jan. 10

6:51 p.m. Charlotte Fire and Rescue responded to what was a false fire alarm on Bean Road.

Jan. 12

8:08 a.m. Charlotte Rescue responded to a medical emergency on Bean Road and transported a patient to the hospital.

8:38 a.m. Charlotte Fire assisted Shelburne Fire at a fire alarm on Bostwick Farm Road in Shelburne.

11:03 a.m. Charlotte Rescue assisted Vergennes Rescue at a medical call on Monkton Road in Ferrisburgh. The patient was transported to the hospital by Charlotte Rescue.

11:46 a.m. Charlotte Fire and Rescue responded to what was a false fire alarm on Pease Mountain Road.