January 25 Calendar

COMMUNITY

ESSEX JUNCTION

Vermont Farm Show

Jan. 30: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Jan. 31: 8:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., Feb. 1: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Free admission. Champlain Valley Exposition, 105 Pearl St. vtfarmshow.com. Product entry information at vtfarmShow.com; Jan. 26 deadline.

HINESBURG

Hinesburg HUB Pop-up Co-working

Jan. 25, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Work-from-home professionals get together for the day. Office space, wifi, refreshments, camaraderie. At Vermont Smoke & Cure, 10516 Vermont 116. More info and to register: vtcoworking.eventbrite.com, 585-0909, wayne@hinesburghub.com.

RICHMOND

Traditional French-Canadian supper

Feb. 3: 5 p.m. Pea soup, meat pie, mashed potatoes, dessert, beverages. $12 donation. Benefits charities of the Rosary Council of the Knights of Columbus 4684. Our Lady of the Holy Rosary Church Hall, 64 West Main St. 434-2521 (day only).

SHELBURNE

Chittenden County Chess Club

Every Thursday at 7 p.m. Registration 7-7:15 p.m.; Games begin at 7:30 p.m. Great competitive fun. Information: Dave at 324-1143 or email carterd253@hotmail.com. Lake Champlain Waldorf High School, 122 Bostwick Road.

Sun Style Tai Chi

Classes at Shelburne Town Hall. Basic: Monday/Wednesday or Tuesday/Thursday 9 – 10 a.m. Sun 73: Monday/Wednesday 10:15-11:15 a.m. Free. Sponsored by Age Well. Donations welcome but not required. Information by email to Chris Curtis curwit@gmail.com, or Lee Sheridan-Orr waliboonic@hotmail.com.

SOUTH BURLINGTON

Vermont Mozart Festival

Basketball Tournament and Concert

Jan. 27 at 2 p.m.: Basketball 3-on-3 tournament for high school and adult players at South Burlington High School. Top prize is $500. Teams get tickets to evening concert. Entry fee: $60 per team. Registration deadline is Jan. 25.

7 p.m.: Mozart Birthday Bash concert at Vermont Commons School. Tickets: $15, kids free.

Tournament registration and concert ticket information at vermontmozartfestival.org.

DANCE

MIDDLEBURY

Middlebury College Jan. 26-27 at 8 p.m. The Dance Company of Middlebury presents “Native + Stranger,” an interdisciplinary exploration of individuality, place, and the construction of identity. A Dance Program event in the Mahaney Center for the Arts, Dance Theatre. Tickets: $15 general public/$12 Midd ID holders/$6 Midd students; middlebury.edu/arts or 802-443-3168.



RICHMOND

Contra dance in Richmond Jan. 27, 7-10 p.m. Lausanne Allen will be calling to live music by High-Low-Jack. No experience necessary. Hosted and co-sponsored by the Community Senior Center of Bolton, Richmond and Huntington. Suggested admission donation: $5-$10 for individuals; $10-$20 per family, or whatever is possible. No one will be turned away. At the Richmond Free Library Community Room, 201 Bridge St., Richmond. Information: Lausanne Allen, 453-2199. Above: Dancers at a Shelburne contra dance in 2017.

STOWE

Spruce Peak Performing Arts Center

“Sleeping Beauty”

Jan. 27 at 7 p.m. Presented by the State Ballet Theatre of Russia. 122 Hourglass Drive, Stowe. Tickets: 760-4634 or SprucePeakArts.org. Spruce Peak Arts members receive a 10-20 percent discount and other benefits. Memberships start at $75.

EXHIBITS

MIDDLEBURY

Middlebury College Museum of Art

Through April 29. 10 Years: The Cameron Print Project. The Studio Art Program hosts an annual weeklong visit from a Cameron visiting artist who works with students in Professor Hedya Klein’s silkscreen and intaglio classes. Free. Overbrook Gallery. Middlebury.edu.

SHELBURNE

Furchgott Sourdiffe Gallery

Through January. “Mash-up: Realism, Abstraction, and Synthesis.” Group exhibit featuring oils on panel by Julie Y Baker Albright along with pieces by 15 additional artists. 86 Falls Rd. fsgallery.com.

Shelburne Museum

Through Feb. 18: Sweet Tooth: The Art of Dessert.

Feb. 17 to June 3: Puppets: World on a String; works by Jim Henson, Andy Warhol, Peter Schumann of Bread and Puppet Theater, and more.

6000 Shelburne Road. 985-3346; info@shelburnemuseum.org, shelburnemuseum.org.

Shelburne Vineyard

“Painting for a Cure”

Through March. Exhibition of paintings by Charlotte artist/architect Ted Montgomery. Sales of paintings will support the University of Vermont Cancer Center research team headed by Dr. David Krag of Shelburne. 6308 Shelburne Rd.; shelburnevineyard.com.

FILM

BURLINGTON

ECHO Lake Aquarium and Science Center

‘Extreme Weather 3D’

Through Feb. 9; daily 11 a.m., 1 and 3:30 p.m. Weather is intensifying in varied and complex ways. Extreme Weather goes to the front lines. $3-5 plus regular admission, $13.50-16.50; admission free for members and kids 2 and under. echovermont.org

Flynn MainStage

Banff Mountain Film Festival

Jan. 25 and 26: 7 p.m. Banff Mountain Film Festival has stops planned in about 550 communities in more than 40 countries across the globe, to share a collection of action, environmental, and adventure films from the festival. Settings include exotic mountain landscapes and remote cultures bringing audiences up close with adrenaline-packed action sports. Tickets $15-18.153 Main St. 86-FLYNN, flynntix.org.

HINESBURG

‘Resilience’

Jan. 28 at 1 p.m. State Rep. Bill Lippert hosts the screening of this one-hour documentary launched at the 2016 Sundance Film Festival. Based research, the film explores how childhood stress can lead to a greater the risk for chronic disease, mental illness, violence and even being a victim of future violence. Free. At the Carpenter-Carse Library.

JERICHO

‘An Inconvenient Sequel’

Jan. 25 at 7 p.m. The Jericho Energy Task Force presents Vice President Al Gore’s follow-up film to the groundbreaking film on climate change “An Inconvenient Truth” at the Deborah Rawson Memorial Library. Q&A following the film on what individuals can do to help out led by Tom Hughes, Energy Independent Vermont campaign manager for Vermont Public Interest Research Group. Light refreshments. Bring a mug and plate to this waste-free event. Information: Larry Lamb at lblamb@hotmail.com.

MIDDLEBURY

Middlebury College

‘The Square’

Jan. 27 at 3 and 8 p.m. Main character is a respected curator of a contemporary art museum in Stockholm who must deal with a shocking stunt at the museum while gearing up for an installation examining altruism and our duty to help others. In English, Swedish, and Danish with English subtitles in Sunderland Language Center, Dana Auditorium. Co-sponsored by the Vermont International Film Foundation. A Hirschfield International Film Series event. (144 minutes). Free. middlebury.edu/arts or 443-3168.

Middlebury’s Town Hall Theater Feb. 3: 2 p.m. “The Opera House,” new film by award-winning documentary filmmaker Susan Froemke. Metropolitan Opera, New York City. Rarely seen archival footage, recent interviews, soundtrack of extraordinary performances. 68 S. Pleasant St., Middlebury. $15, $10 students plus fee: 382-9222, townhalltheater.org; box office: Monday to Saturday, noon to 5 p.m. 388-1436, publicity@townhalltheater.org.

Town Hall Theater

‘Tosca’ rebroadcast

Jan. 27 at 1 p.m. Puccini’s “Tosca” live from the MET, the first opera broadcast of 2018. Sir David McVicar’s new production of the melodrama set in Rome in 1800 about a volatile diva, a sadistic police chief, and an idealistic artist has offended and thrilled audiences for more than a century. A free talk starts at 12:15 in the studio on the lower level before the broadcast with Scott Morrison of the Opera Company of Middlebury. Run time is just under 3 hrs. Tickets: $24; $10 students; at townhalltheater.org, or by phone 382-9222 or at the box office.

KIDS

BURLINGTON

Phoenix Books

Jan. 27: 11 a.m. Grannie Snow of Morrisville; story time featuring her cats, “Silas and Opal’s Outdoor Adventure.” The Silas series is a true Vermont product with all contributors – writer, illustrator, graphic designer, editor, web designer and printer – residing in Vermont. Free. All ages. 191 Bank St. phoenixbooks.biz.

ECHO Leahy Center for Lake Champlain

‘My Sky’ Exhibit

Jan. 27 through May 6. “My Sky” invites children and adults to explore the Sun, the Moon and the stars in an immersive, inviting environment. Families are encouraged to “look up” not only when they visit the exhibit, but also in their everyday lives. Practice science skills such as observing, communicating, noticing patterns, predicting, imagining and more. Produced by Boston Children’s Museum in collaboration with Smithsonian Astrophysical Observatory and NASA. 1 College Street; echovermont.org.

ESSEX JUNCTION

Harry Potter Book Night

Feb. 1 at 6 p.m. The fourth annual worldwide Harry Potter Book Night will be celebrated. This event will feature J.K. Rowling’s “Fantastic Beasts.” Young wizards, witches and Muggles will be treated to an evening of beastly games, activities, readings, and quizzes. Free and open to Rowling and Harry Potter fans of all ages. Phoenix Books Essex, 2 Carmichael St., Essex Junction. Information: 872-7111, phoenixbooks.biz.

MILTON

Milton Artists’ Guild

Family Drop-in Art Fun

January and February Sunday afternoons, 1-3 p.m.: Battle the winter blues and cabin fever at the Milton Artists’ Guild Art Center & Gallery for free drop-in creative workshops for families. Different medium each week: Jan. 28, painting. Children must be accompanied by an adult. All ages. MAG Art Center & Gallery, Hannaford Plaza. Information: miltonartistsguild.org.

SHELBURNE

Shelburne Museum

Webby’s Art Studio

Saturdays 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Makers of all ages gather for projects. Jan. 27: Delectable Desserts. Use a marbleizing technique to create tasty mixed-media treats.

In the Pizzagalli Center for Art and Education’s classroom. Free with admission. 6000 Shelburne Road. 985-3346. shelburnemuseum.org.

MEETINGS

SOUTH BURLINGTON

Pillsbury Senior Communities

Jan. 25, 2-3 p.m. Tax advisor Jeff Small will discuss how the new federal tax law changes will impact Vermont seniors. Allenwood at Pillsbury, 90 Allen Rd. Free, open to the public. Refreshments. More information: 861-3750.

MUSEUMS

JEFFERSONVILLE

Bryan Memorial Gallery

Feb. 1: Registration deadline for bus trip to Peabody Essex Museum, Salem, Mass., for “Georgia O’Keeffe: Art, Image, Style,” exhibit. Space limited. Leaves from Burlington, Jeffersonville, Montpelier and White River Junction. 644-5100, info@bryangallery.org, bryangallery.org.

SHELBURNE

Shelburne Museum

‘Sweet Tooth: The Art of Dessert’

Through Feb. 18. Exhibition looking at America’s sweets obsession through pop culture and visual art. 6000 Shelburne Road. 985-3346; shelburnemuseum.org.

MUSIC

BURLINGTON

Flynn Center for the Performing Arts

Jan. 28: 3 p.m. VYO Winter Concert. “Tchaikovsky in Vermont, Celebrating Identity.” Senior soloist, Malachi Witt. Tickets: $12-17.

153 Main St. 86-FLYNN, flynntix.org.

UVM Lane Series

Rob Schwimmer

Jan. 26 at 7:30 p.m. Musician Rob Schwimmer’s program, “Heart of Hearing,” will feature an unusual combination of instruments, including the piano and the rarely-heard theremin and Haken Continuum. Program to include jazz standards and compositions for these unique electronic instruments. Post-concert discussion about the instruments and program. Tickets $25, $5 for students. UVM Recital Hall, 384 S. Prospect St. 656-7776. uvm.edu/laneseries.

HINESBURG

Local Legends Concert

Jan. 26 at 7 p.m. The 5th annual Local Legends Concert at Champlain Valley Union High School features the Michele Fay Band, Tenderbellies, and Pete’s Posse all to benefit Responsible Growth Hinesburg. Tickets: $20; $15 for students under 18. Purchase through flynntix.com, 116 Wine and Spirits in Aubuchon Plaza in Hinesburg, or from organizer Mary Beth Bowman 802-598-7799; also at the door.

Farmers Night Concert Series

Jan. 31: 7:30 p.m. The Eleva Chamber Players, professional string chamber orchestra. Mozart, John Rutter, Michael Close, “tantalizing tangos.” Free. Vermont State House. elevachamberplayers.org.

legislature.vermont.gov/the-state-house/events/farmers-night-concert-series.

OUTDOORS

Vermont Fish &Wildlife

Ice Fishing Festival

Jan. 27, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Lake Bomoseen State Park. Happens on Vermont’s fifth annual Free Ice Fishing Day when everyone is invited to try ice fishing statewide without needing to buy a fishing license. State instructors will teach ice fishing basics including knot tying, drilling holes, rigging and using an ice fishing rod, etc. Fishing regulations and fish identification will be covered. Instructors will have some gear to lend. Participants should wear ice cleats if possible. Fish fry, hot cocoa, ice skating as well. Preregister online or contact Nicole Meier at 318-1347 or nicole.meier@vermont.gov.

Ice fishing clinics

Feb. 1-15 at various locations, geared toward beginners. Dates may change based on weather and conditions. Each clinic will last approximately three hours, and exact location details will be given when people register for the event. Pre-registration is required with Fish & Wildlife Education Specialist Corey Hart at LetsGoFishing@vermont.gov or 265-2279.

Clinics are scheduled for:

• Feb. 1: 10 a.m. Basic Ice Fishing at Shelburne Pond.

• Feb. 3: 10 a.m. Introduction to Walleye Fishing at Chittenden Reservoir.

• Feb. 8: 2 p.m. Basic Ice Fishing at Lake Bomoseen.

• Feb. 15: 4 p.m. Introduction to Smelting at Waterbury Reservoir.

Audubon Vermont

Winter Duck Show

Jan. 28, 1-3 p.m. Birder and educator Maeve Kim presents an indoor program followed by an outdoor excursion on Burlington’s waterfront. Thousands of ducks and other diving birds spend winter on Lake Champlain. Kim’s talk will cover how to identify various species, what birds eat, their life cycles, habits, breeding and migration. Afterward, she will lead participants outdoors to spot, identify, and observe the behavior of winter waterfowl on Lake Champlain. Dress warmly and bring binoculars, spotting scopes. Audubon will have some to lend. Best for ages 10 and up. Fees: $5 for Audubon members; $10 for non-members. Main Street Landing Performing Arts Center, 60 Lake St. Register online at vt.audubon.org/events.

BOLTON

Bolton Valley Nordic Center

Free Snow Day

Feb. 24: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. First 50 attendees receive free fleece hat. Snacks, hot cocoa, campfire. Cross-country skiing and/or snowshoeing. Free rentals (first-come, first-served). Sponsored by Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Vermont. 4302 Bolton Valley Access Road, Bolton. Kathy McNally, 371-3205, mcnallyk@bcbsvt.com.

UNDERHILL / DUXBURY

Green Mountain Club

Snowshoe hike

Jan. 28: To Duxbury Window, starting at the trailhead on Duxbury Road near the Winooski River at the lowest point on the Long Trail. The hike will follow Bamforth Ridge, one of the flanks of Camel’s Hump; 3.2 miles, 950-foot elevation gain. To join, contact Ted Albers, ted@ted-albers.net.

TALKS, ETC.

BURLINGTON

Phoenix Books Burlington

Jan. 30: 5:30 p.m. Reception and reading of Howard Frank Mosher’s final book, “Points North,” by local authors Chris Bohjalian, Stephen P. Kiernan and Stephen Russell Payne.

Jan. 31: 6:30 p.m. Anthony E. Grudin, “Warhol’s Working Class: Pop Art and Egalitarianism.”

Books for purchase and signing by authors. Limited seating. Evening events: $3 ticket benefits Vermont Foodbank; includes coupon for $5 book discount; coupons expire at closing. Plastic bag-free store; paper option, reusable totes for purchase. 191 Bank St. 448-3350. phoenixbooks.biz

COLCHESTER

St. Michael’s College

Convocation Week events Jan. 20-26.

Jan. 25: 7 p.m. S. Lee Merritt, attorney and social justice activist, “The Cost of Silence in the American Justice System: Struggling for Justice for a Free and Democratic Society.” McCarthy Arts Center Recital Hall.

Complete schedule: smcvt.edu

ESSEX JUNCTION

Brownell Library

Hate speech and First Amendment

Jan. 31 at 7 p.m. St. Michael’s College Professor Traci Griffith explores the differences and the consequences of free speech versus hate speech “Hate Speech and the First Amendment: The Legal Right to Offend.” The chair of the Media Studies, Journalism & Digital Arts Department, Griffith previously worked for the Associated Press as a correspondent and and she holds a J.D. degree from Norte Dame Law School. She is a board member of the Vermont ACLU chapter and the Vermont Press Association. Free. In the Main Reading Room at Brownell Library, 6 Lincoln Street.

THEATER

BURLINGTON

Vermont Stage at the FlynnSpace “Doublewide” Through Feb. 11: By Stephen Spotswood, National New Play Network Rolling World Premiere presents a heartfelt comedy about a blue-collar family’s elusive dreams. vermontstage.org. 153 Main St., Burlington, 86-FLYNN, flynntix.org.

WAITSFIELD

Jason Robert Brown’s

“The Last Five Years”

Feb. 2-11: 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday; 2 p.m. Sunday. With Taryn Noelle and Daniel Bruce. Funny, honest, and intimate…exuberantly romantic score; a bold look at one couple’s hope that love endures the test of time. $20 evening, $16 matinee. Valley Players Theater, Rte. 100. 583-1674; valleyplayers.com.

WATERBURY

Waterbury Festival Players Auditions

Contact George Pierce, artistic director, or Kathi Kiernan, managing director, to express interest in auditioning for 2018 productions of “August Osage County” by Tracy Letts, “The Nether” by Jennifer Haley and “The Bible, The Complete Word of God (Abridged), by Adam Long, Reed Martin and Austin Tichnor. 2933 Waterbury-Stowe Road. 244-7880; waterburyfestivalplayhouse.com, george@waterburyfestivalplayhouse.com, kathi@waterburyfestivalplayhouse.com.