Carpenter Carse Library News

The folks at Carpenter-Carse Library in Hinesburg have an update on their upcoming activities and programs.

Tech Time

Did you know the library offers one-on-one technical services? The library’s IT person can sit down with you for a half hour to help you with any computer or personal device issues you are having. Maybe you’d like to open an email account, learn a new program, or download an audio book? Tech hours are 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursdays. Call to reserve a time slot.

Youngsters Story Time

Every Tuesday and Thursday from 9:30-10 a.m., the library invites children ages 0-5 and their caregivers for age-appropriate stories, movement, songs and snacks. Story Time is located in the library’s community room.

Live Music: Jam with the song farmers of Hinesburg This is coming up Feb. 1 at 6 p.m. Do you play an acoustic instrument? Or maybe you just love to sing along to blues, country, and folk music? Join the Song Farmers during their monthly jam session. Free.

Color Your Way to Calm: Adult Coloring

Saturday, Feb. 3 at 1:30 p.m., some color your way to calm in this drop-in coloring club for adults. Coloring sheets, art supplies, and hot tea will be provided.