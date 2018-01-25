Fleming Museum hosts exhibits old and new

Two special exhibitions are coming to the Fleming Museum of Art this season, one with a decidedly modern bent and one that harkens back to a byegone age.

“Self-Confessed: The Inappropriately Intimate Comics of Alison Bechdel” is a decade-spanning display of the Vermont cartoonist and graphic novelist’s work. French caricaturist Honoré Daumier is featured in “Bluestockings,” or “Les Bas Bleus,” a series of 19th-century lithographs.

“Self Confessed!” will be shown in the East gallery, where the exhibit “explores [Bechdel’s] work as a writer, an artist, and an archivist of the self, someone who constantly mines and shares her own experiences as a way to communicate something vitally human: the quest for love, acceptance, community, and social justice.”

In the Wolcott gallery, “Bluestockings” shows Daumier’s work, which was originally intended to skewer intellectually ambitious French women.

The museum notes: “This exhibition posits Daumier’s cartoons as a window into their time. We can simultaneously appreciate their comedy, and be critical of the attitude that produced them. We can look at them and consider how far women have come since; as well as how far we have yet to go.”

“Self-Confessed!” runs Jan. 30 to May 20; “Bluestockings” is on view through May 20.