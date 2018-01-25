Hinesburg Safety Log

Jan. 14

9:40 a.m. Hinesburg Police handled a call regarding child custody issues and the child’s parents.

11:46 a.m. Police checked out a report of a bus stuck in the intersection of Richmond and Mechanicsville Roads. The bus was gone when the officer arrived.

1:36 p.m. Animal control was notified of an animal problem on Timber Pond Road.

4:15 p.m. Police assisted Hinesburg First Response with a medical call on Aube Ridge Road.

Jan. 15

9 a.m. A woman reported her windshield damaged by a truck she was following.

11:26 a.m. An officer responded to a two-vehicle car crash at Vermont Route 116 and CVU Road. There were no injuries.

5:30 p.m. Police assisted Hinesburg First Response with a medical call in Village Heights.

Jan. 16

7:45 a.m. Police took a call from a motorist who said the traffic signal on Vermont Rt. 116 and CVU Road was not working properly. No problem was found.

8:02 a.m. A bus driver came to the office to report his bus had been involved in a minor collision and the other driver did not come to the station. The misunderstanding was resolved when the officer learned that the other driver went to CVU instead thinking she would find the bus driver.

9:02 a.m. An officer responded to a residential burglar alarm on Richmond Road. There were no problems found.

11:03 a.m. An officer responded to McDonald Lane for a welfare check that resulted from an accidental OnStar emergency call.

12 p.m. An officer took fingerprints for a background check.

2:15 p.m. An officer helped locate a lost phone near Kinney Drugs.

3 p.m. An officer responded to Wile Street to assist Hinesburg First Response with a medical call.

4:54 p.m. An officer responded to Walt Way to assist a homeowner who had a maintenance person enter the house when he was not home.

7:52 p.m. Officers responded to Pine Shore Road to assist Hinesburg First Response with a medical call.

Jan 17

2:46 p.m. An officer conducted a VIN inspection at the office.

5:33 p.m. Officers responded to Vermont Route 116 and CVU Road for a two-vehicle crash with no injuries.

Jan 18

7:48 a.m. An officer responded to CVU to assist Hinesburg First Response with a medical call.

4:45 p.m. An officer responded to Charlotte Road for a report of a vehicle partially blocking the road. A tow truck had been called and the vehicle was not blocking the roadway.

6 p.m. An officer completed a case on an issue regarding horses on Silver Street.

Jan 19

8:48 a.m. An officer assisted Hinesburg First Response with a medical call on North Road.

10 a.m. An officer took a report on a child being bitten by a dog.

10:50 a.m. An officer conducted a VIN inspection at the office.

12:35 p.m. An officer served a subpoena at the request of Addison County States Attorney’s office.

1 p.m. A woman came to the officer to report a violation of a relief from abuse order. The case is under investigation.

3:20 p.m. An officer responded to Pond Road to attempt to locate a dog running loose but was unable to find the dog.

11:40 p.m. An officer checked on an abandoned vehicle in the roadway on Lincoln Hill. While there, the officer also checked out a report of an underage party. There was no evidence of a party and the vehicle was moved.

Jan 20

8:54 a.m. An officer responded to Vermont Rt. 116 and CVU for a two- vehicle crash with no injuries.

6:30 p.m. Officers responded to Vermont Rt. 116 to assist Hinesburg First Response with a medical call.

8:19 p.m. An officer on patrol observed a vehicle on Shelburne Falls Road fail to stay in its lane. The officer stopped the vehicle and the driver was identified as Allen Pike, 38, of Monkton. A records check indicated Pike was under a restriction to be operating a vehicle with an ignition interlock device. As a result of having no such device, Pike was arrested and taken to the station for processing. He was issued a citation and released.