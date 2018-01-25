Prospective students can check out NVU-Johnson this Saturday

Prospective students interested in attending Northern Vermont University-Johnson are invited to a Badger information session Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on campus.
Those who attend the free event will get a campus tour, have lunch and talk with admissions representatives and current NVU-Johnson students.
Johnson and Lyndon state colleges will become Northern Vermont University July 1 but will maintain separate campuses.
To pre-register for the information session, visit northernvermont.edu/badger-information-sessions.
For more information, email erin.conner@jsc.edu or call 635-1219.