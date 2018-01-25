Vermont athletes picked for U.S. Olympic team, head to South Korea

By Kevin O’Connor

Kelly Clark used to be the only American snowboarder to compete at four Olympics. That record was broken Monday when Clark was selected to represent the United States in the sport for the fifth time.

Clark, a 34-year-old who grew up in West Dover and who won gold in 2002 and bronze in 2010 and 2014 — will travel to Pyeongchang, South Korea, with a delegation set to include nearly 20 Vermonters or athletes with school ties to the Green Mountain State.

Alpine skiing will be represented by:

Ryan Cochran-Siegle, 25, of Starksboro, whose mother, Barbara Ann Cochran of Richmond’s venerated Cochran’s Ski Area, won slalom gold at the 1972 Olympics.

Jared Goldberg, 26, a Boston native who learned to ski at Killington before moving to Utah.

Nolan Kasper, 28, of Warren, who also competed in 2010 and 2014.

Mikaela Shiffrin, 22, a Burke Mountain Academy graduate who, four years ago at age 18, became the youngest ever to win an Olympic slalom gold medal.

Biathlon will be represented by:

Lowell Bailey, 36, a University of Vermont graduate who participated in 2006, 2010 and 2014.

Emily Dreissigacker, 29, of Morrisville, sister of 2014 Olympic biathlete Hannah Dreissigacker and daughter of Judy Geer, rower at the 1976 and 1984 Summer Games, and Dick Dreissigacker, rower at the 1972 Olympics.

Susan Dunklee, 31, of Barton, whose father, Stan Dunklee, cross-country skied in the 1976 and 1980 Olympics.

Cross-country skiing will be represented by:

Sophie Caldwell, 27, of Peru, a 2014 Olympian whose grandfather, John Caldwell, cross-country skied at the 1952 Winter Games.

Jessie Diggins, 26, a fellow 2014 Olympian who spends her summers training in Stratton.

Simi Hamilton, 30, a Middlebury College graduate who also competed in 2010 and 2014.

Andy Newell, 34, of Shaftsbury, an Olympian in 2006, 2010 and 2014.

Ida Sargent, 29, of Craftsbury, a 2014 Olympian.

Liz Stephen, 31, of East Montpelier, an Olympian in 2010 and 2014.

Freestyle skiing will be represented by:

Devin Logan 24, of West Dover, a 2014 slopestyle silver medalist.

Ice hockey will be represented by:

Ryan Gunderson, 32, a University of Vermont graduate who holds the school record for most games played in a career (148).

Amanda Pelkey, 25, of Montpelier, the University of Vermont’s all-time leader in goals (49), assists (56) and points (105).

Snowboarding will be represented by:

Clark, who has appeared in 19 consecutive Winter X Games, the longest streak in the event’s history.

Lindsey Jacobellis, a Stratton Mountain School graduate and 2006 snowboard-cross silver medalist.