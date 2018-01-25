Waterfowl hunters must remove blinds

Waterfowl hunters who did not remove their hunting blinds from the waters of the state already must do so on or before Feb. 15 on Lake Champlain and on or before May 15 on inland waters, according to a reminder from the Vermont Fish & Wildlife Department.

State law requires removal of the blinds before these deadlines in order to protect natural areas and to prevent boating accidents after the ice melts.

“Removal of the blinds and any posts that may be below the surface of the ice is important because of the danger they present when boaters are on the water in the spring,” said State Game Warden Colonel Jason Batchelder.

Wardens have recorded names and addresses of blind owners and will follow up with inspections, Batchelder added.