February 1 Calendar

COMMUNITY

ESSEX JUNCTION

2018 Vermont Farm Show

Feb. 1: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Free admission. Champlain Valley Exposition, 105 Pearl St. vtfarmshow.com.

Grace United Methodist Church

Rummage Sale

Feb. 9, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Feb. 10, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Take what you need and pay what you can. 130 Maple St.

HINESBURG

Annette’s Preschool

Open House

Feb. 6, 6-7 p.m. Tour classrooms. Meet teachers. Enjoy refreshments. Learn about programs for birth to age 3, ages 3-5, after-school, summer camps; info on child development, curriculum, Act 166, and child care financial assistance. Enrolling now for fall openings for children age 2 and up. We are currently enrolling for Fall 2018 openings for children ages 2+ yrs. Annette’s Preschool & The Clubhouse 96 Pond Road; 482-2525; annettespreschool.com.

Hinesburg Youth Project

“Music and More!”

Feb. 3. Doors at 6 p.m. Talent show to support the group’s service trip to Puerto Rico in June to help with hurricane relief. Songs, music, stories by teens and others.

NRG in Hinesburg Admission by donation. Chili and cornbread for sale from 6-6:30 p.m. and at intermission. Tickets at the door or at the United Church of Hinesburg office Mon-Thurs, 9 a.m. to noon.

Spring Farmers Market

Hinesburg Firemen’s Association

April 28, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the fire station. Vendor signup by April 1. Fees: $30 for spaces outside 10 x 10 (you provide your own table and pop-up); $35.00 for inside with a $10 table rental (25 spaces available). Information email: dbarber7541@gmail.com.

SHELBURNE

Chittenden County Chess Club

Every Thursday at 7 p.m. Registration 7-7:15 p.m.; Games begin at 7:30 p.m. Great competitive fun. Information: Dave at 324-1143 or email carterd253@hotmail.com. Lake Champlain Waldorf High School, 122 Bostwick Road.

Sun Style Tai Chi

Classes at Shelburne Town Hall. Basic: Monday/Wednesday or Tuesday/Thursday 9 – 10 a.m. Sun 73: Monday/Wednesday 10:15-11:15 a.m. Free. Sponsored by Age Well. Donations welcome but not required. Information by email to Chris Curtis curwit@gmail.com, or Lee Sheridan-Orr waliboonic@hotmail.com.

RICHMOND

Traditional French Canadian supper

Feb. 3: 5 p.m. Pea soup, meat pie, mashed potatoes, dessert, beverages. $12 donation. Benefits charities of the Rosary Council of the Knights of Columbus 4684. Our Lady of the Holy Rosary Church Hall, 64 West Main St. 434-2521 (day only).

DANCE

SHELBURNE

Queen City Contras

Feb. 9: 7:45 p.m. beginners; 8 p.m. Don Stratton calling; music by Red Dog Riley. All welcome, dances taught, no partner or experience necessary. $9 adults; under 12 free. Bring clean, soft-soled dancing shoes. Shelburne Town Hall, 5376 Shelburne Road. 371-9492, 343-7166. queencitycontras.org.

EXHIBITS

BURLINGTON

University of Vermont

Fleming Museum

Through May 20: “Self-Confessed! The Inappropriately Intimate Comics of Alison Bechdel” is a decade-spanning display of the Vermont cartoonist and graphic novelist’s work. East Gallery.

Through May 20: “Bluestockings” or “Les Bas Bleus,” featuring the work of French caricaturist Honoré Daumier is a series of 19th-century lithographs. Wolcott Gallery. 61 Colchester Ave. Information: uvm.edu/~fleming/.

MIDDLEBURY

Vermont Folklife Center

“Up Home”

Feb. 1, 5-7 p.m. Opening reception for exhibit of hand-colored photos from 1952 Pawlet, Vt., home of Minnie Griswold that was kept intact for 30 years before being documented in photographs. Event will have complimentary locally sourced food and drink, including beer, wine, craft cheeses, produce and more. The exhibit runs through March 31. 88 Main St. Information: vermontfolklifecenter.org

Middlebury College Museum of Art

Through April 29. 10 Years: The Cameron Print Project. The Studio Art Program hosts an annual weeklong visit from a Cameron visiting artist who works with students in Professor Hedya Klein’s silkscreen and intaglio classes. Free. Overbrook Gallery. Middlebury.edu.

SHELBURNE

Shelburne Museum

Through Feb. 18: Sweet Tooth: The Art of Dessert.

Feb. 17 to June 3: Puppets: World on a String; works by Jim Henson, Andy Warhol, Peter Schumann of Bread and Puppet Theater, and more.

6000 Shelburne Road. 985-3346; info@shelburnemuseum.org, shelburnemuseum.org.

Shelburne Vineyard

“Painting for a Cure”

Through March. Exhibition of paintings by Charlotte artist/architect Ted Montgomery. Sales of paintings will support the University of Vermont Cancer Center research team headed by Dr. David Krag of Shelburne. 6308 Shelburne Rd.; shelburnevineyard.com.

FILM

BURLINGTON

ECHO Lake Aquarium and Science Center

‘Extreme Weather 3D’

Through Feb. 9; daily 11 a.m., 1 and 3:30 p.m. Weather is intensifying in varied and complex ways. Extreme Weather goes to the front lines. $3-5 plus regular admission, $13.50-16.50; admission free for members and kids 2 and under. echovermont.org

MIDDLEBURY

Town Hall Theater

Feb. 3: 2 p.m. “The Opera House,” new film by award-winning documentary filmmaker Susan Froemke. Metropolitan Opera, New York City.Rarely seen archival footage, recent interviews, soundtrack of extraordinary performances. 68 S. Pleasant St. $15, $10 students plus fee: 382-9222, townhalltheater.org; box office: Monday to Saturday, noon to 5 p.m. 388-1436, publicity@townhalltheater.org.

VERGENNES

Vergennes Opera House

Middlebury New Filmmakers Festival

Feb. 2: 7 p.m. “An Autobiography” (short), Mari Mantela, Finnish comedy; feature film, “Bombshell: The “Hedy Lamarr Story,” Alexandra Dean documentary. $10 adults, $5 students 18 and under; online: vergennesoperahouse.org or at the door. 877-6737, info@vergennesoperahouse.org.

KIDS

BURLINGTON

Phoenix Books Burlington

Feb. 3: 11 a.m. Children’s Story Time with City Market. Dashka Slater’s “Escargot,” interactive picture book. Plastic bag-free store; paper option, reusable totes for purchase. 191 Bank St. 448-3350. phoenixbooks.biz

ECHO Leahy Center for Lake Champlain

“My Sky” Exhibit

Through May 6. “My Sky” invites children and adults to explore the sun, the moon and the stars in an immersive, inviting environment. Families are encouraged to “look up” not only when they visit the exhibit, but also in their everyday lives. Practice science skills such as observing, communicating, noticing patterns, predicting, imagining and more. Produced by Boston Children’s Museum in collaboration with Smithsonian Astrophysical Observatory and NASA. 1 College Street; echovermont.org.

ESSEX JUNCTION

Phoenix Books

Harry Potter Book Night

Feb. 1 at 6 p.m. The fourth annual worldwide Harry Potter Book Night will be celebrated. This event will feature J.K. Rowling’s “Fantastic Beasts.” Young wizards, witches and Muggles will be treated to an evening of beastly games, activities, readings, and quizzes. Free and open to Rowling and Harry Potter fans of all ages. Phoenix Books Essex, 2 Carmichael St., Essex Junction. Information: 872-7111, phoenixbooks.biz.

MILTON

Milton Artists’ Guild

Family Drop-in Art Fun

February Sunday afternoons, 1-3 p.m.: Battle the winter blues and cabin fever at the Milton Artists’ Guild Art Center & Gallery for free drop-in creative workshops for families. Different medium each week. Children must be accompanied by an adult. All ages. MAG Art Center & Gallery, Hannaford Plaza. Information: miltonartistsguild.org.

SHELBURNE

Shelburne Museum

Webby’s Art Studio

Saturdays 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Makers of all ages gather for projects.

In the Pizzagalli Center for Art and Education’s classroom. Free with admission. 6000 Shelburne Road. 985-3346. shelburnemuseum.org.

MEETINGS / CONFERENCES

BURLINGTON

UVM Agriculture Career Day

Feb. 1: Registration deadline. Event is Feb. 10 from 9 a.m. to noon. Dudley H. Davis Center. Representatives from feed companies, food manufacturing, dairy and equine farm management, agronomy, ag internships, youth farm education, and allied industries. To register or for disability-related accommodation: Wendy Sorrell, 651-8343, extension 513; wendy.sorrell@uvm.edu.

SHELBURNE

Divorce Care Support Group

Feb. 11 to May 13: Sundays, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. For men and women.

Support group led by people who have experienced divorce. Bluewater Center, 145 Pine Haven Shores Road. $25 suggested donation; scholarships available. Information and registration: Sandy, 425-7053. Sponsored by Essex Alliance Church.

SOUTH BURLINGTON

Green Mountain Chapter

Embroiderers’ Guild of America

Feb. 14: 9:30 a.m. Open stitch session; bring own work and bag lunch. All abilities. First meeting free. The Pines, 5 Aspen Drive. Car-pooling: 372-4255, gmc.vt.ega@gmail.com.

University of Vermont Extension

Hop Conference

Feb. 12: Registration deadline; $75; $65 Northeast Hops Alliance members. Includes lunch. $35 live broadcast. Event Feb.16: Opens at 8:15 a.m.; runs 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. DoubleTree by Hilton/Hotel Burlington and Conference Center, 870 Williston Road. Registration: regonline.com/hopconference. Information: Susan Brouillette, 524-6501, extension 432, or (800) 639-2130.

Vermont 50-Plus & Baby Boomers EXPO

Feb. 3: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. 23rd annual. All ages. 90-plus exhibitors, interactive workshops and seminars, giveaways, demonstrations, Dragonheart Vermont art display and raffle, Beatles tribute band, food samples. $4 advance, $5 at door. Hotel Burlington Hotel & Conference Center (former Sheraton), 870 Williston Road. 872-9000, extension 118, vermontmaturity.com/expo.

MUSEUMS

JEFFERSONVILLE

Bryan Memorial Gallery

Feb. 1: Registration deadline for bus trip to Peabody Essex Museum, Salem, Mass., for “Georgia O’Keeffe: Art, Image, Style,” exhibit. Space limited. Leaves from Burlington, Jeffersonville, Montpelier and White River Junction. 644-5100, info@bryangallery.org, bryangallery.org.

SHELBURNE

Shelburne Museum

‘Sweet Tooth: The Art of Dessert’

Through Feb. 18. Exhibition looking at America’s sweets obsession through pop culture and visual art. 6000 Shelburne Road. 985-3346; shelburnemuseum.org.

MUSIC

BURLINGTON

UVM Lane Series Burlington Feb. 3: 7 p.m. UVM Cat’s Meow, “Meow Mix: A New England College A Cappella Festival.” Six a cappella ensembles from New England, including UVM’s Hit Paws. Ira Allen Chapel. $17; $12 UVM faculty/staff, $6 students (advance), $9 students at door; uvm.edu/laneseries/meow_mix; 656-4455. lane.series@uvm.edu.

COLCHESTER

Vermont Philharmonic

Saint Michael’s College, Colchester. Feb. 10: 7:30 p.m. “Winter’s Beauty,” Lou Kosma conducting. Features Burlington High School freshman Zani Lewis, the 2017 winner of Borowicz Memorial Scholarship, who has played cello for 11 years. He will perform Max Bruch’s Kol Nidre. Also on the program: Haydn’s Symphony No. 94 in G Major, popularly known by its subtitle, “Surprise” and a suite from Tchaikovsky’s “Swan Lake” ballet. Tickets: $20 adults, $15 seniors, $5 students. Elley-Long Music Center, 223 Ethan Allen Ave. Tickets and more information at vermontphilharmonic.com.

JERICHO

Cricket Blue

Feb. 4: 2 p.m. Laura Heaberlin and Taylor Smith. Traditional American music and Indie-Rock. Free. Main Reading Room, Deborah Rawson Memorial Library, 8 River Road. 899-4962.

VERGENNES

“Winter Thaw” concert

Feb. 3: 7 p.m. Friends of the Vergennes Opera House and the LC Jazz Band. Dancing encouraged. Donation at door welcome to LC Jazz school scholarship fund). Vergennes Opera House, 120 Main St. Free tickets: vergennesoperahouse.org or 877-6737 (leave name, telephone number, number of tickets requested; limit 4 per caller). Unclaimed tickets released after 6:40 p.m. on Feb. 3.

OUTDOORS

Vermont Fish & Wildlife

Ice fishing clinics

Feb. 1-15 at various locations, geared toward beginners. Dates may change based on weather and conditions. Each clinic will last approximately three hours, and exact location details will be given when people register for the event. Pre-registration is required with Fish & Wildlife Education Specialist Corey Hart at LetsGoFishing@vermont.gov or 265-2279.

Clinics are scheduled for:

• Feb. 3: 10 a.m. Introduction to Walleye Fishing at Chittenden Reservoir.

• Feb. 8: 2 p.m. Basic Ice Fishing at Lake Bomoseen.

• Feb. 15: 4 p.m. Introduction to Smelting at Waterbury Reservoir.

TALKS, ETC.

BURLINGTON

Phoenix Books Burlington

Feb. 8: 6:30 p.m. Kaela Coble of Burlington, debut novel, “Friends and Other Liars.” Books for purchase and signing by authors. $3 ticket benefits Vermont Foodbank; includes coupon for $5 book discount; coupons expire at closing. Plastic bag-free store; paper option, reusable totes for purchase. 191 Bank St. 448-3350. phoenixbooks.biz

Vermont Women’s Fund

An Evening with Jodi Kantor

Feb. 6: 5:30 to 7 p.m. New York Times investigative journalist who broke the Harvey Weinstein story and writes about gender in the workplace. Q&A. $20; $10 students; supports Vermont Women’s Fund. UVM Davis Center, 590 Main St. Event page

https://www.vermontcf.org/TheVermontWomensFund/AboutUs/AnEveningwithJodiKantor.aspx

Tickets: https://www.vermontcf.org/TheVermontWomensFund/AboutUs/AnEveningwithJodiKantor/JodiKantorEventTickets.aspx

COLCHESTER

Vermont Genealogy Library

Feb. 10: 10:30 a.m. to noon. Sheila Morris, “Beginning Genealogy.” $10. Fort Ethan Allen, 377 Hegeman Ave. Open for research: Tuesday, 3 to 9:30 p.m.; Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. 310-9285, vtgenlib.org.

ESSEX JUNCTION

Phoenix Books Essex

Feb. 7: 6:30 p.m. Donna Druchunas, “The Art of Lithuanian Knitting.”

Plastic bag-free store; paper option, reusable totes for purchase. 2 Carmichael St. 872-7111, phoenixbooks.biz

Brownell Library

Vermont Humanities Council

Feb. 7 at 7 p.m. Stanley R. Sloan, “Transatlantic Traumas: Endangering the West.” Free.

Visiting scholar in political science at Middlebury College, nonresident senior fellow in the Scowcroft Center of the Atlantic Council of the United States, associate fellow at the Austrian Institute for European and Security Policy. Free. 6 Lincoln St. 262-2626. vermonthumanities. Ryan Newswanger, 262-1354.

SOUTH BURLINGTON

Education and Enrichment for Everyone (EEE)

Feb. 2: “Musical Genesis, Part 1; A Universe of Sound: Explore the Origins of Sound and Music Going All the Way Back to the Big Bang.”

Feb. 9: “Musical Genesis, Part 2; The Music We Make: Follow the Development of the Brain and How Music is an Essential Part of Communication.”

2 to 3 p.m. James Stewart, Vermont Public Radio Classical Host. $40 per semester (12 lectures); $5 at door. Faith United Methodist Church, 899 Dorset St. 846-5132, eeevermont.org

THEATER

BURLINGTON

Vermont Stage at the FlynnSpace

‘Doublewide’

Through Feb. 11: By Stephen Spotswood, National New Play Network Rolling World Premiere presents a heartfelt comedy about a blue-collar family’s elusive dreams. vermontstage.org. 153 Main St. 86-FLYNN, flynntix.org.

ESSEX JUNCTION

Essex Community Players

Auditions for “The Man Who Came To Dinner”

Feb. 10: 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Feb. 11: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Feb. 12: 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Directed by Adam Cunningham. 1939 classic comedy. Stage age 20 to 75. Newcomers welcome. Show dates: May 3-5, 10-12, 17-19. Essex Memorial Hall, 5 Towers Road. essexplayers.com.

MIDDLEBURY

Town Hall Theater

Middlebury Community Players

“Picasso at the Lapin Agile”

Feb. 8, 9, 10: 7:30 p.m. Feb. 11: 2 p.m. Steve Martin comedy. Young Picasso and Einstein spar with the bar regulars and each other about art, science, inspiration, love, and the promise of the 20th century. 68 S. Pleasant St. Box Office: 382-9222, townhalltheater.org.