Carpenter-Carse Library News

Happening tonight, live music: Jam with the Song Farmers of Hinesburg Do you play an acoustic instrument or just love to sing along to old time, blues, country, and folk music? Come join the Song Farmers during their monthly jam session starting at 6 p.m. Free.

Color Your Way to Calm: Adult Coloring This Saturday at 1:30 p.m., stop in to color your way to calm at the library’s drop-in coloring club for adults. Coloring sheets, art supplies, and hot tea will be provided.

Community Writers’ Group On Tuesday from 7-9 p.m., all local writers are invited to the monthly Community Writers’ Group. All genres welcome. Get your literary juices flowing with creative writing prompts, network with other local wordsmiths, and enjoy a fun, stimulating monthly workshop. Snacks provided. Free. To submit a piece of writing for others to review and enjoy before the group meets, email Laura Wisniewski at bhy@beecherhillyoga.com

Bone Builders Program starting Feb. 7 RSVP Bone Builders is an osteoporosis prevention program that involves weight training and balance activities developed as the result of studies done at Tufts University and reported in the New England Journal of Medicine. Those who participated twice a week for six months or more demonstrated greater muscle strength, improved balance and increased bone density. Although osteoporosis is more common among post-menopausal women, many older men are also at risk and can benefit from this exercise regimen as well.

The sessions will meet in library Community Room every Wednesday and Friday from 10-11 a.m. starting Feb. 7. Wear comfortable clothes and sneakers and bring water. Classes are free thanks to United Way of Northwest Vermont. For more information, call Sue Rusten at 482-5095 or Julie Soquet at 482-5251.

Spanish Story Time On Thursday Feb. 8 from 9:30 to 10 a.m., visit for story time en Español. Leah Hamilton leads songs, stories and games in Spanish. Ages 0-5, free.

Kid’s Concert At 4 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 8, Thursday Ethan Tischler (Mr. Ethan from Music for Sprouts) leads a musical afternoon program for all ages. Free.