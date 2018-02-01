Corrections

• Hannaford on Tuesday filed an application with the town of Hinesburg for site plan review of its plans to build a supermarket in Commerce Park. A report in The Citizen last week was incorrect about the timing of that filing. The same report also had incorrect information regarding setback rules governing the project. Town regulations require a 25-foot setback for the project from a canal near the site.

• Jill Lowery filed a petition to run for the office of trustee of public funds in Charlotte. Her name was misspelled in The Citizen last week.