Hinesburg Police Log

Jan. 21

1 p.m. VIN verification at a home on Hawk Lane.

2:16 p.m. VIN verification at the police department office.

3:09 p.m. An officer served a subpoena for the states attorney’s office.

Jan. 22

6:35 p.m. An officer responded to Baldwin Road for a vehicle that slid off the road. There were no injuries.

Jan. 23

6 a.m. A person called the office to report a vehicle break-in at a home on Pond Road. The vehicle had been unlocked and two wallets were missing.

11:48 a.m. An officer responded to Pond Brook Road for a reported vehicle break-in, in which a pair of binoculars was taken.

1:49 p.m. An officer went to a business in the village regarding a vehicle that had been taken from a storage yard. 6:55 p.m. An officer checked out a report of a burglary at a home in the Mountain View Mobile Home Park; the matter is under investigation.

8 p.m. An officer responded to the Hinesburg Community School parking lot for a two-vehicle property damage accident.

8:55 p.m. An officer responded to Ballard’s Corner for a possible intoxicated driver but the individual was determined not to be under the influence.

Jan. 24

6:55 a.m. An officer came across a disabled vehicle at the intersection of Vermont Route 116 and CVU Road. A tow truck was called.

8:54 a.m. An officer responded to what turned out to be a false distress alarm at a business on Commerce Street.

1:30 p.m. A resident on Lincoln Hill Road reported her credit card number had been stolen and had been used out of state.

3:20 p.m. Police served a subpoena for the Franklin County States Attorney’s office.

8:26 p.m. Officers checked out a report of a suspicious person and vehicle in a business parking lot in the village. Upon arrival, the vehicle but no people were at the site.

8:45 p.m. Police received a report of a big rig on Silver Street passing a vehicle. The truck was stopped in the village and nothing illegal was found.

Jan. 25

4:35 p.m. Police were notified by the Vermont Department of Children and Families regarding a Champlain Valley Union High School student who missed a bus. The student was located, and no problem was found.

10:20 pm. An officer on patrol on Vermont Rt. 116 stopped a vehicle for an expired registration. It also had an expired inspection sticker and the driver was in possession of a small amount of marijuana. The driver was cited and released.

Jan. 26

2:15 p.m. Police received a call from the town offices to check on a vehicle parked for an extended time at the park and ride. The owner was contacted and agreed to move the vehicle.

5:25 p.m. An officer responded to a business in the village at the request of an employee dealing with two argumentative customers.

Jan. 27

2:31 pm. An officer responded to Tyler Bridge Road for a report of multiple gunfire.

4:14 p.m. An officer helped with a vehicle lockout on Barberry Lane.

8:08 p.m. Officers assisted with Hinesburg Fire Department at a reported brush fire.