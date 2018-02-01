• The following students were named to the University of Vermont dean’s list for the fall 2017 semester. To be named to the dean’s list, students must have a grade-point average of 3.0 or better and rank in the top 20 percent of their class in their respective college or school.

Charlotte students: Carly Alpert, Hannah Bernier, Eleanore Blake, Alexander D’Amico, Meara Heininger, Maeve Higgins, Sophie Judge, Amelia Pflaster, Abigail Postlewaite and Benjamin Recchia.

Hinesburg students: Jeannine Bissonette, Jeffrey Giroux, Evelyn Gray, Eliot Heinrich, Marc Hoeppner, Linnea Johnson, Shea Mahoney, Tyler Marshall, Natalie Mashia, Sean Muniz, Sarah Nelson, Kiera O’Brien, Sophia Webb, Annie Wernhoff and Savannah Zigic.

• Silas Crawford of Hinesburg graduated with an associate of science in criminal justice from Castleton University following the successful completion of the fall semester in December 2017. Graduates will be recognized during the 231st Commencement on May 12.

• Hayley Brown of Hinesburg was named to the fall 2017 dean’s list at Community College of Vermont. This honor recognizes full-time students with a grade point average between 3.5 and 3.99.

• Dyana Sprayberry of Hinesburg was named to the Fall 2017 president’s list at Community College of Vermont. This honor recognizes full-time students with a 4.0 grade point average.

• The following students at Community College of Vermont were named to the fall 2017 student honors list: Sheila Bothwell, Mariana Du Brul and Deana Lafleche of Charlotte; Ella Downey of Hinesburg. This honor recognizes part-time students with a 4.0 grade point average.

• Madison Randall of Charlotte was named to the dean’s List in Ithaca College’s School of Health Sciences and Human Performance for the fall 2017 semester.

• Nicholas Charles Fortin of Charlotte was named to the dean’s list for the fall 2017 semester at Clarkson University in Potsdam, N.Y.

• Samantha Garey of Hinesburg was recently named to the Castleton University dean’s list for the fall 2017 semester.

• Conn Kelly of Charlotte has been named to the fall 2017 dean’s list at the University of Delaware in Newark, Del.

• Dana Govett of Charlotte has been named to the fall 2017 dean’s list at Roger Williams University, in Bristol, R.I.

• Chester Barber of Charlotte has been named to the fall 2017 dean’s list at Worcester Polytechnic Institute in Worcester, Mass.

• Jessie Johnson of Hinesburg, a second year student at Virginia Tech in the college of engineering, made the dean’s list for her third consecutive semester.

• Jack Dugan of Hinesburg has been named to the fall 2017 dean’s list at Ohio Wesleyan University in Delaware, Ohio.