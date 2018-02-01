NVU-Johnson new student information session Feb. 10

Prospective students interested in attending Northern Vermont University-Johnson campus are invited to a Badger information session from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Feb. 10 on campus.
Those who attend the free event will get a tour, have lunch and talk with admissions representatives and current NVU-Johnson students.
Johnson and Lyndon state colleges will become Northern Vermont University July 1 but will maintain separate campuses.
To register visit northernvermont.edu/badger-information-sessions.
For more information: erin.conner@jsc.edu or call 635-1219.
NVU is recruiting for its first class, enrolling this fall. Learn more at NorthernVermont.edu.