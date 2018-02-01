NVU-Johnson new student information session Feb. 10

Connect on Linked in

Prospective students interested in attending Northern Vermont University-Johnson campus are invited to a Badger information session from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Feb. 10 on campus.

Those who attend the free event will get a tour, have lunch and talk with admissions representatives and current NVU-Johnson students.

Johnson and Lyndon state colleges will become Northern Vermont University July 1 but will maintain separate campuses.

To register visit northernvermont.edu/badger-information-sessions.

For more information: erin.conner@jsc.edu or call 635-1219.

NVU is recruiting for its first class, enrolling this fall. Learn more at NorthernVermont.edu.