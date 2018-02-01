Sen. Sanders invites German ambassador to town meeting

U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders will hold a special town meeting with German Ambassador Peter Wittig on Feb. 9, at 7 p.m., at the First Unitarian Church, 152 Pearl St., at the top of Church Street in Burlington. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.

What can the U.S. learn from Germany about issues like financing higher education, generating renewable energy and providing health care and social safety nets? These issues and others, including current political events in Europe and Germany’s experience with apprenticeship and job-training programs, will be discussed.

Seating is limited and on a first-come, first served basis. RSVP requested: 800-339-9834 (does not guarantee a seat).

