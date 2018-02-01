Wissler retrospective exhibit opens at Frog Hollow Burlington gallery

Frog Hollow’s Burlington gallery celebrates the work of its creative founder Richard Wissler and his mother Prindle Wissler with an exhibition of their work opening Friday at a reception from 5 to 8 p.m.

The exhibit features the life’s work of Richard Wissler of New Haven and Prindle Wissler, formerly of Middlebury.

Prindle was an educator and painter who produced from the 1940s until her death in 2011 at the age of 99. Richard was the creative mind behind Frog Hollow in 1971. The first resident potter of Frog Hollow, Richard’s work went through many phases over the course of his life and includes clay, metal and woodworking.

Prindle studied art at Skidmore College and Columbia University and eventually settled in Middlebury, when she married her husband, Ben, who taught physics at Middlebury College. She taught art at the Mary Hogan Elementary School.

Although legally blind in her later years, she continued to create art, simply adapting her technique by working very close to her paper, making abstract drawings. Her part of the collection contains a range of artistic styles, mediums, and influences.

As a young ceramic artist, Richard, with the help of his parents purchased the old Rogers & Wells building on Frog Alley and opened a studio. It caught the eye of Frog Hollow founder Allen Johnson who purchased the building from Richard and hired him on to develop the concept of a Craft Center in the space. His creations include fantastical creatures as well as functional items.

A collection of work spanning both of their lives will be on display through the end of February.

The reception and exhibit are at the Frog Hollow Vermont State Craft Center, 85 Church Street, Burlington. Free. For more information: froghollow.org or 802.863.6458.