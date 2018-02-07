February 8th Calendar

COMMUNITY

ESSEX JUNCTION

Grace United Methodist Church

Rummage Sale

Feb. 9 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Feb. 10, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Take what you need and pay what you can. 130 Maple St.

JOHNSON

NVU-Johnson

Prospective student event

Feb. 10 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for prospective students interested in attending Northern Vermont University-Johnson. Tour, lunch with admissions representatives and current students. Johnson and Lyndon state colleges merge July 1 to become Northern Vermont University with two campuses. Register at northernvermont.edu/badger-information-sessions. Information: erin.conner@jsc.edu or 635-1219.

SHELBURNE

United Methodist Church

Jazz Sunday

Feb. 11 9:30 a.m. Sunday service features Dixieland-inspired jazz from the Dixie Six, a well known group featured each summer at the Shelburne Farmer’s Market. Hymns and other pieces will include “Muskrat Ramble”, “Just a Closer Walk With Thee”, “Do Lord”, “Wonderful World”, “When the Saints Go Marching In”, and Puttin’ On the Ritz”. All are invited.

Chittenden County Chess Club

Every Thursday at 7 p.m. Registration 7-7:15 p.m.; Games begin at 7:30 p.m. Great competitive fun. Information: Dave at 324-1143 or email carterd253@hotmail.com. Lake Champlain Waldorf High School, 122 Bostwick Road.

Shelburne Community School

Preschool Lottery

Feb. 9 drawing for spots in 2018-19 preschool program for 3-to-5-year-olds.

Students must be 3 but not 5 by Sept. 1. To enter your child in the lottery, call Liz Rider at 383-1178 or email lrider@cvsdvt.org and leave your name, your child’s name, date of birth, address, phone number, and e-mail. The drawing will be done Feb. 9. Families interested in using preschool funding at another child care center or program should check the district website at cvsdvt.org. All families in the district are eligible for preschool funding.

Kindergarten registration

Ongoing for children who will be 5 on or before Sept. 1. Contact Patty Spagnolo at 383-1119 or pspagnolo@cvsdvt.org to register for fall kindergarten.

Information needed: child’s name, date of birth, pre-K program your child attends, parent(s) name(s), address, phone numbers and emails. More information will be sent out in late March to families of enrolled children. For after-school care during the 2018-2019 school year, the Part2 program website is parttwokids.com.

SHELBURNE

Shelburne Vineyard

Feb. 10-11. Wine and chocolate weekend 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day.

Saturday: Matyroshka Bakery.

Sunday: Douglas Sweets. Regular wine tastings all weekend. 985-8222;

shelburnevineyard.com.

Sun Style Tai Chi

Classes at Shelburne Town Hall. Basic: Monday/Wednesday or Tuesday/Thursday 9 – 10 a.m. Sun 73: Monday/Wednesday 10:15-11:15 a.m. Free. Sponsored by Age Well. Donations welcome but not required. Information by email to Chris Curtis curwit@gmail.com, or Lee Sheridan-Orr waliboonic@hotmail.com.

DANCE

SHELBURNE

Queen City Contras

Feb. 9: 7:45 p.m. beginners; 8 p.m. Don Stratton calling; music by Red Dog Riley. All welcome, dances taught, no partner or experience necessary. $9 adults; under 12 free. Bring clean, soft-soled dancing shoes. Shelburne Town Hall, 5376 Shelburne Road. 371-9492, 343-7166. queencitycontras.org.

EXHIBITS / MUSEUMS

BURLINGTON

University of Vermont

Fleming Museum

Through May 20: “Self-Confessed: The Inappropriately Intimate Comics of Alison Bechdel” is a decade-spanning display of the Vermont cartoonist and graphic novelist’s work. East Gallery.

Through May 20: “Bluestockings” or “Les Bas Bleus,” featuring the work of French caricaturist Honoré Daumier, a series of 19th-century lithographs. Wolcott Gallery. 61 Colchester Ave. Information: uvm.edu/~fleming/.

MIDDLEBURY

Vermont Folklife Center

“Up Home”

Through March 31. Exhibit of hand-colored photos from 1952 Pawlet, Vt., home of Minnie Griswold that was kept intact for 30 years before being documented in photographs. 88 Main St. Information: vermontfolklifecenter.org

Middlebury College Museum of Art

Through April 29. 10 Years: The Cameron Print Project. The Studio Art Program hosts an annual weeklong visit from a Cameron visiting artist who works with students in Professor Hedya Klein’s silkscreen and intaglio classes. Free. Overbrook Gallery. Middlebury.edu.

SHELBURNE

Shelburne Museum

‘Sweet Tooth: The Art of Dessert’

Through Feb. 18. Exhibition looking at America’s sweets obsession through pop culture and visual art. 6000 Shelburne Road. 985-3346; shelburnemuseum.org.

Shelburne Vineyard

“Painting for a Cure”

Through March. Exhibition of paintings by Charlotte artist/architect Ted Montgomery. Sales of paintings will support the University of Vermont Cancer Center research team headed by Dr. David Krag of Shelburne. 6308 Shelburne Rd.; shelburnevineyard.com.

Art opening Friday

Celebrating a new career Retired Shelburne teacher turned full-time artist, Kathleen Caraher-Grant shares her paintings and jewelry at a February exhibition at the new Roadhouse Studios on Webster Road with an opening reception Friday, 5-8 p.m. Caraher-Grant’s art stretches across multiple media including watercolors, pen, oil sticks, acrylic paints, colored pencils. Light refreshments will be served.

FILM

BURLINGTON

ECHO Lake Aquarium and Science Center

‘Extreme Weather 3D’

Ends Friday; 11 a.m., 1 and 3:30 p.m. Weather is intensifying in varied and complex ways. Extreme Weather goes to the front lines. $3-5 plus regular admission, $13.50-16.50; admission free for members and kids 2 and under. echovermont.org.

SHELBURNE

Vermont Teddy Bear

“Most Likely to Succeed”

Tonight at 6 p.m. Screening of the documentary film “Most Likely to Succeed” sponsored by Vermont Day School and Champlain Mini Maker Faire. The award-winning and thought-provoking film highlights the need for innovative education in the 21st century. Discussion to follow. Refreshments. Admission by donation. 6655 Shelburne Road. More info at eventbrite.com/e/film-showing-most-likely-to-succeed-tickets-42260924563?aff=erelexpmlt.

KIDS

BURLINGTON

ECHO Leahy Center for Lake Champlain

‘My Sky’ Exhibit

Through May 6. “My Sky” invites children and adults to explore the Sun, the Moon and the stars in an immersive, inviting environment. Families are encouraged to «look up» when they visit the exhibit and in their everyday lives. Produced by Boston Children’s Museum in collaboration with Smithsonian Astrophysical Observatory and NASA. 1 College Street; echovermont.org.

Phoenix Books Burlington

Feb. 17: 11 a.m. “Spongebob” story time with James Kochalka, the first Vermont Cartoonist Laureate. Copies of SpongeBob Comics #75, “Skate the Cake!” for purchase and signing. 191 Bank St. 448-3350. phoenixbooks.biz

CHARLOTTE

Champlain Valley Cohousing

Kids Nature Connection

Feb. 10 from 9 a.m. to noon. Children ages 6-10 can make a fire with a bow drill, discover animal tracks, work on building a natural shelter, whittle, and play in the woods. Led by educator, counselor, and Pathfinders Nature Connection founder Per Eisenman. Parents welcome to join in or drop off. Free. Registration required. Email Julia Scott at julia@communicationsandmarketing.com.

ESSEX

Phoenix Books Essex

Feb. 10: 11 a.m. Story time, Sarah Dillard of Waitsfield, “Mouse Scouts Make Friends.”

Plastic bag-free store; paper option, reusable totes for purchase. 2 Carmichael St. 872-7111, phoenixbooks.biz

HINESBURG

Flag football@CVU

Sundays in Feb. and March, 4-5:30 p.m. FlagFootball@CVU for boys and girls in grades 2-7, sponsored by CVU Redhawks Football and Buccaneers Youth Football. Pick-up style non-contact games in the Champlain Valley Union High School gym. Coached by Redhawks football players and supervised by CVU football coaches. Free. Open to all, regardless of hometown or experience. Information, required waiver at tinyurl.com/CVUFlagFootball2018.

SHELBURNE

Lake Champlain Waldorf School

Chinese New Year & Open House

Feb. 17: 10 a.m. to noon. Chinese New Year celebration and open house. Mahjong, dragon puppets, parade. Family event, all ages. Turtle Lane Campus, 359 Turtle Lane. lakechamplainwaldorfschool.org.

Shelburne Museum

Webby’s Art Studio

Saturdays 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Makers of all ages gather for projects. No Webby’s Feb. 10. On Feb. 17, create an accordion puppet. On Feb. 24, design a colorful woven felt placemat inspired by weavings from the museum’s collection.

In the Pizzagalli Center for Art and Education’s classroom. Free with admission. 6000 Shelburne Road. 985-3346. shelburnemuseum.org.

Vermont Day School

Open houses

Feb. 11 at 3 p.m. Visit the school, meet teachers and learn what makes Vermont Day School unique. Children are welcome.

Feb. 15 from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Kindergarten visiting morning and open house. Part of the kindergarten admission process; families intending to apply for the March 1 deadline should attend with their child. Children will participate in activities; parents may tour the facility. Pre-registration required. Contact Libby Macdonald, director of admissions at lmacdonald@vtdayschool.org. 6701 Shelburne Rd.

MEETINGS and CONFERENCES

BURLINGTON

Special Town Meeting

Feb. 9: 6:30 p.m. doors open. 7 p.m. Sen. Bernie Sanders and German Ambassador Peter Wittig discuss financing higher education, apprenticeship and job-training programs, renewable energy, health care and social safety nets, and more. First Unitarian Church, 152 Pearl St. (top of Church Street). Limited seating. RSVP: 1-800-339-9834.

SHELBURNE

Divorce Care Support Group

Feb. 11 to May 13: Sundays, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. For men and women.

Support group led by people who have experienced divorce. Bluewater Center, 145 Pine Haven Shores Road. $25 suggested donation; scholarships available. Information and registration: Sandy, 425-7053. Sponsored by Essex Alliance Church.

SOUTH BURLINGTON

Green Mountain Chapter

Embroiderers’ Guild of America

Feb. 14: 9:30 a.m. Open stitch session; bring own work and bag lunch. All abilities. First meeting free. The Pines, 5 Aspen Drive. Car-pooling: 372-4255, gmc.vt.ega@gmail.com.

University of Vermont Extension

Hop Conference

Feb. 12: Registration deadline for Feb. 16 event, 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Fee: $75; $65 Northeast Hops Alliance members. Includes lunch. $35 live broadcast. DoubleTree by Hilton/Hotel Burlington and Conference Center, 870 Williston Road. Registration: regonline.com/hopconference. Information: Susan Brouillette, 524-6501, ext.432, or (800) 639-2130 (Vermont calls only).

MUSIC

BURLINGTON

Local singer-songwriter release and dates

Helen Hummel of Bristol recently released her first full-length album, “Many Waters,” with 11 original tracks that weave together her experiences growing up in rural Vermont and time spent traveling cross-country and living on the West Coast. The indie-folk release tells stories that “express the things, events, and experiences that affect me most,” Hummel says. She also created the artwork for the release recorded at Musician’s Mission Studio, Dublin, N.H. with mixing and mastering by Lane Gibson Recording and Mastering in Charlotte. Hummell has several upcoming live performances: Saturday, 7 p.m., Sidebar, 204 Main St., Burlington; Feb. 24 at 7 p.m., The Skinny Pancake, 60 Lake St., Burlington, with Hannah Fair; March 3, 6-8 p.m., Cork Wine Bar, 40 Foundry St., Waterbury. Information: HelenHummel.com.

UVM Recital Hall

Feb. 9: Sergio & Odair Assad; Avi Avital.

Feb. 16: Tierney Sutton, The Sting Variations.

Feb. 23: Yekwon Sunwoo.

7:30 p.m. 384 S. Prospect St. 656-7776.

Flynn Center for the Perf. Arts

MainStage

Feb. 15: 7:30 p.m. Five-time Grammy-winning jazz singer Dianne Reeves performs. Tickets: $15-$52.

FlynnSpace

Feb. 16: 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. The Sweet Remains, a folk-rock singer-songwriter trio, performs; second show added due to demand. Tickets: $25.

Feb. 17: 7:30 p.m. doors, 8 p.m. TURNmusic, “Roots Inspired.” Mary Jane Austin, Mary Bonhag, Nicola Cannizzaro, Anne Decker, John Dunlop, Matt Finner, Hilary Goldblatt, Dan Liptak, Evan Premo, Mary Rowell. $20, $10 students. 578-5028, turnmusic.org.

153 Main St. 86-FLYNN, flynntix.org.

COLCHESTER

Saint Michael’s College

Vermont Philharmonic

Feb. 10: 7:30 p.m. “Winter’s Beauty,” Lou Kosma conducting. Features Burlington High School freshman Zani Lewis, 2017 winner of Borowicz Memorial Scholarship, performing Max Bruch’s Kol Nidre. Also: Haydn’s Symphony No. 94 in G Major, popularly known by its subtitle, “Surprise” and a suite from Tchaikovsky’s “Swan Lake” ballet. Tickets: $20 adults, $15 seniors, $5 students.

Feb. 18: 3 p.m. Echoes: Choral Music of Richard Stoehr (1874-1976). Bella Voce Women’s Chorus of Vermont, Counterpoint Vocal Ensemble, Solaris Vocal Ensemble. Free, donations welcome. McCarthy Arts Center Recital Hall. 654-2284, smcvt.edu/on-campus/events.aspx.

Elley-Long Music Center, 223 Ethan Allen Ave. Tickets and more information at vermontphilharmonic.com.

MONTPELIER

House and Senate Committees on Appropriations

Public Hearings: Governor’s Recommended FY2019 State Budget.

Feb. 13: 6-7 p.m. Room 11, State House. To share private story with committee members, contact Theresa Utton-Jerman with the House committee, tutton@leg.state.vt.us. or Rebecca Buck, Senate committee, rbuck@leg.state.vt.us; 828-5767 or 800-322-5616.

RICHMOND

Green Mountain Club

Richmond Free Library

Feb. 10: 7:30 p.m. Author and avid hiker Garry Harrington, “Chasing Summits: In Pursuit of High Places and an Unconventional Life.” $8, $5 members, under 12 free. Tickets at the door. Supports local sections and the GMC Education Program. 201 Bridge St. Green Mountain Club, 244-7037, gmc@greenmountainclub.org.

OUTDOORS

BOLTON

Bolton Valley Nordic Center

Free Snow Day

Feb. 24: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. First 50 attendees receive free fleece hat. Snacks, hot cocoa, campfire. Cross-country skiing and/or snowshoeing. Free rentals (first-come, first-served). Sponsored by Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Vermont. 4302 Bolton Valley Access Road, Bolton. Kathy McNally, 371-3205, mcnallyk@bcbsvt.com.

RICHMOND

Vt. Fish & Wildlife

Baitfish regulations update

Feb.13 from 6:30 to 9 p.m. The Vermont Fish & Wildlife Department hosts a discussion sessions on state fishing regulations, specifically to gather public opinion on baitfish rules. Richmond Free Library, upstairs conference room, 201 Bridge St.

WATERBURY

Vermont Fish & Wildlife

Ice fishing clinic

Feb. 15 at 4 p.m.: Introduction to Smelting at Waterbury Reservoir. Geared toward beginners. Date may change based on weather and conditions. Exact location details will be given when people register for the event. Pre-registration is required; contact Corey Hart at LetsGoFishing@vermont.gov or 265-2279.

TALKS, ETC.

BURLINGTON

Phoenix Books Burlington

Feb. 8: 6:30 p.m. Kaela Coble of Burlington, debut novel, “Friends and Other Liars.” Books for purchase and signing by authors. $3 ticket benefits Vermont Foodbank; includes coupon for $5 book discount; coupons expire at closing. Plastic bag-free store; paper option, reusable totes for purchase. 191 Bank St. 448-3350. phoenixbooks.biz

Alison Bechdel

Feb. 21: 7 p.m. “Self-Confessed: The Inappropriately Intimate Comics.” UVM Dudley H. Davis Center, Silver Maple Ballroom, fourth floor. 590 Main St.

COLCHESTER

Vermont Genealogy Library

Feb. 10: 10:30 a.m. to noon. Sheila Morris, “Beginning Genealogy.” $10. Fort Ethan Allen, 377 Hegeman Ave. Open for research: Tuesday, 3 to 9:30 p.m.; Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. 310-9285, vtgenlib.org.

SHELBURNE

Shelburne Historical Society

Free lecture

Feb. 19 at 7 p.m. Distinguished scholar of American history William Sterne Randall will speak on the War of 1812 in the Champlain Valley. At the historic Town Hall.

SOUTH BURLINGTON

Education and Enrichment for Everyone (EEE)

Feb. 9: “Musical Genesis, Part 2; The Music We Make: Follow the Development of the Brain and How Music is an Essential Part of Communication.

2 to 3 p.m. James Stewart, Vermont Public Radio Classical Host. $40 per semester (12 lectures); $5 at door. Faith United Methodist Church, 899 Dorset St. 846-5132, eeevermont.org

THEATER

BURLINGTON

Flynn Fundraiser

A Single Pebble

Feb. 18: 6 p.m. Chinese New Year Celebration. Traditional eight-course dinner. $100. Limited number of tickets: flynncenter.org. 133 Bank St.

Vermont Stage at the FlynnSpace

‘Doublewide’

Through Feb. 11: By Stephen Spotswood, National New Play Network Rolling World Premiere presents a heartfelt comedy about a blue-collar family’s elusive dreams. vermontstage.org. 153 Main St. 86-FLYNN, flynntix.org.

ESSEX JUNCTION

Essex Community Players

Auditions for “The Man Who Came To Dinner”

Feb. 10: 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Feb. 11: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Feb. 12: 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Directed by Adam Cunningham. 1939 classic comedy. Stage age 20 to 75. Newcomers welcome. Show dates: May 3-5, 10-12, 17-19. Essex Memorial Hall, 5 Towers Road. essexplayers.com.

MIDDLEBURY

Saturday at the opera

MET Broadcast Town Hall Theater

Middlebury Feb. 17 at 1 p.m.; pre-broadcast talk at 12:15 p.m. “L’Elisir d’Amore”comic opera. Performed last October by The Opera Company of Middlebury, this popular opera deftly combines comic archetypes with genuine character development. Run time 2 hrs. 39 min. Tickets: $24 (+$2 preservation fee), $10 students (+$1 preservation fee); at townhalltheater.org, or in person at 68 South Pleasant Street, Middlebury (802-382-9222) Monday-Saturday, noon to 5 p.m., or at the door starting an hour before showtime.

Town Hall Theater

Middlebury Community Players

“Picasso at the Lapin Agile”

Feb. 8, 9, 10: 7:30 p.m. Feb. 11: 2 p.m. Steve Martin comedy. Young Picasso and Einstein spar with the bar regulars and each other about art, science, inspiration, love, and the promise of the 20th century. 68 S. Pleasant St. Box Office: 382-9222, townhalltheater.org.

WATERBURY CENTER

MOXIE Productions

One & Only Series

Feb. 18 at 1 p.m. Celebration of solo performances. Bob Lisaius, Ice Fire Productions, in “Dinoman!” Trip through the Mesozoic era with magic, merry mayhem and magnificent props. All ages. Benefits Grange Hall Renovation Fund. Grange Hall Cultural Center, 317 Howard Ave. Reservations: 244-4168, grangehallcc@gmail.com.